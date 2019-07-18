Texas A&M nabs top uncommitted QB in 2020 class

Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M just got a big recruiting victory.

The Aggies received a commitment from Haynes King, who is rated the No. 3 dual-threat quarterback in the 2020 class, per 247Sports' Composite Rankings.

"[Coach] Jimbo Fisher, he's proven to develop quarterbacks and put them into the [NFL]," King told the Longview (Texas) News-Journal. "He's been very successful at that. He coaches you hard, and I'm used to that. He coaches you like you're his son."

Until Wednesday, King was the highest-rated uncommitted quarterback in the 2020 class. His originally said that he would know by the beginning of July where he would want to sign.

Texas A&M secured his nonbinding commitment over Tennessee, Auburn and Duke. He made visits to all the schools in May and June. He eventually narrowed his choice to between Tennessee and Texas A&M.

King, who is rated the No. 79 prospect overall in the 2020 class, said he likes how Fisher runs his offense and said he felt the most at ease with the Aggies.

“Most of the plays they run I’ve either already run or I’ve seen, so I’m comfortable with their offense” King said. “But they’re selling me on running that offense and a couple of times a game utilizing my legs. At certain points in the game, you need a game-changer, and everybody’s not looking for that (QB run), them pop them with that and it’s a game-changing play.”

King will join a prospective class that currently includes receiver Demond Demas, cornerback Jaylon Jones, receiver Troy Omeire, defensive end/linebacker Fadil Diggs and receiver Muhsin Muhammad III.