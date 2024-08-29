Former Texas A&M Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Johnny Manziel cheers on the Aggies during the first-round game between Texas A&M and Nebraska in the 2024 NCAA Tournament at FedExForum in Memphis, Tenn., on Friday, March 22, 2024. (Photo by Chris Day/USA TODAY Network)

College GameDay — the weekly show that fills up your screens, social media and group chats — has already added a little razzle-dazzle to the 2024-2025 season and is turning up the heat even more.

In Week 0, fans were treated to Nick Saban's debut, his first College Football Playoff predictions and GameDay picks. Not to be upstaged, WWE wrestler Sheamus appeared as the celebrity picker and rightfully trolled the GameDay staff after his pick, Georgia Tech, upset Florida State. But Week 1's show might have just upped the score.

After missing last week in Dublin, media legend Lee Corso will again entertain fans with his picks. Additionally, Corso and the staff will be in Collge Station, Texas — and you guessed it —Texas A&M royalty Johnny Manziel is the celebrity picker. Manziel says he looks forward to "checking something off the bucket list this week. " He also told fans that he needs them to be "loud and crazy" when Notre Dame comes to town.

We are fired up to have @JManziel2 as our Week 1 guest picker in College Station‼️ pic.twitter.com/BO2NmlHnga — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) August 29, 2024

This article originally appeared on For The Win: Texas A&M legend Johnny Manziel is College GameDay Week 1 celebrity guest picker