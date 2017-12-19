Texas A&M gets test from Northern Kentucky

After two easy wins, Texas A&M gets a somewhat stiffer test Tuesday.

The No. 8 Aggies will host Northern Kentucky, an NCAA Tournament team last season, at Reed Arena in College Station, Texas.

The Norse won 24 games and the Horizon League a year ago and made their first-ever tournament appearance, losing to No. 2-seed Kentucky, 79-70.

Texas A&M (9-1) bounced back from its first loss of the season, Dec. 5 at Arizona, with blowout wins over Prairie View A&M and Savannah State, two teams with a combined record of 5-19.

Northern Kentucky (7-4) is coming off a 76-75 loss to Maryland-Baltimore County.

The Norse had the ball on the game's final possession, but Lavone Holland's short jumper hit the back of the rim as time expired.

"It was exactly what we wanted. Lavone got to the rim and had a great shot," head coach John Brannen told the Northern Kentucky Tribune. "I'd take that shot 10 out of 10 times. It was executed perfectly, it just didn't fall."

Three of the Norse's four losses have come by a combined five points (they lost to Vermont, 66-64, and Memphis, 76-74, earlier this season).

Texas A&M will be without 6-foot-4 junior Admon Gilder, who's averaging 12.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists this season. Gilder, who shoots 43.6 percent from 3-point range, suffered a knee injury in the win over Savannah State and is expected to miss two to three weeks.

Gilder and DJ Hogg have made 50 of the Aggies' 84 3-pointers this season. Hogg, who leads the team in scoring (15.7 points per game), is 33-for-61 from beyond the arc.

"Those guys work extremely hard in the offseason. They live in the gym," Texas A&M coach Billy Kennedy said, according to 247sports.com. "They shoot the ball a lot, and it's paying off for them.

"Usually, you see the production in a junior year when guys start growing up and understanding what's a good shot and what's not a good shot. I think they've