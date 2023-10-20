Texas A&M Freshman Who Died After Falling from Balcony Remembered at Vigil: 'Very Bright Person'

School officials previously said the 18-year-old student, identified as Britney Romero, seemingly fell from a third-floor balcony at Dunn Hall on Sunday

Facebook Britney Romero

A candlelight vigil was held at Texas A&M University on Thursday to honor the life of a freshman who fell from a dormitory balcony and died.

Family, friends and university students gathered at Aggie Park around 9:30 p.m. local time in honor of 18-year-old Britney Romero, according to NBC affiliate KAGS-TV and CBS affiliate KHOU-TV

Officers with the University Police Department said the student seemingly “fell from a third-floor balcony at Dunn Hall” on Sunday, according to a statement from Texas A&M’s Division of Student Affairs.

The university’s Mexican Student Association (MSA) confirmed that Romero, who was one of its members, had died.

"Britney Romero was a bright and kind freshman here at Texas A&M," they wrote in a tribute shared on social media. "From the very first MSA event that Britney came out to she made an impact on not only members but officers as well."

"Heaven has gained another angel," they added.

Many of those who gathered for Thursday’s event donned pink clothing in honor of Romero, KAGS-TV reported. Graduate and current MSA member Martin Sanchez described Romero as a “very bright person.”

"Her first semester she brought this energy that a lot of people just have that she possessed illuminating a room she'd walk into,” Sanchez added.

Dozens of pink balloons were released into the air during the vigil as well, according to KHOU.

Authorities are investigating what led to Romero going over the edge of the balcony, according to the Division of Student Affairs.

MSA president Fabian Gonzalez said those who knew Romero believe it would have been out of character for her to do something like this willingly, per KAGS-TV.

“She was not that type of person, someone to do something like that,” Gonzalez said.

The Division of Student Affairs has said Texas A&M plans to immediately “conduct a thorough and comprehensive review” of the incident.

“We want to emphasize that Texas A&M University's top priority is our commitment to the well-being and safety of all our students,” they said in a statement.

An investigation into Romero’s death is ongoing and an autopsy has been ordered, KHOU reported.

Counseling has also been made available to students in wake of the tragedy, according to the Division of Student Affairs.

“We encourage our Aggie community to come together to support one another, as we always do at times like this, while also praying for and supporting the student’s family and all those grieving this tragic loss,” they added.

