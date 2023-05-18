Here’s what Texas A&M-Fort Worth’s new 8-story building may look like in downtown

Texas A&M will begin construction in June on an eight-story, $150 million Law and Education Building that will anchor its new downtown Fort Worth campus.

The university system’s board of regents on Thursday unanimously approved construction details for the project, which is widely seen as one of the most significant catalysts for downtown development and the city’s economy in generations.

The tower will be the first of three high-rise buildings that are part of a new research campus along Commerce Street across from the Water Gardens, near the convention center. Funding is coming from the university, the city, Tarrant County and private contributors.

“Our goal is to spur business and job growth in one of the nation’s fastest-growing cities and throughout North Texas,” said Chancellor John Sharp. “This is a gamechanger for everyone involved.”

The Law and Education Building will also house courses in engineering, health care, nursing and other subjects offered by Texas A&M University, Texas A&M Health, and Tarleton State University, according to a statement from Texas A&M.

The campus, built on what was Hell’s Half Acre in the late 1800s, will eventually span four city blocks with a Research and Innovation Building, where private employers will collaborate with A&M agencies, and the Gateway Building with offices, more classroom and meeting spaces, and a conference center.

The campus is expected to be an economic engine for the city, attracting major high-tech industries, residential development, creating new and higher-paying jobs, and elevating Fort Worth’s ability to compete on a national level.

The university intends to build out the campus by 2027.

Texas A&M says some final design decisions such as the color of the building’s bricks won’t be decided for a few weeks.

Here are the latest renderings of the Law and Education Building.

