Texas A&M fires coach Billy Kennedy, Buzz Williams ‘strong favorite’ to replace him, reports say

Texas A&M will be looking for a new coach and may already have a target in mind.

The school has fired Billy Kennedy after eight seasons, according to a report from CBS Sports, which cites an unidentified league source.

Texas A&M has fired Billy Kennedy, a source tells @CBSSports. — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) March 15, 2019

The Aggies finished 2018-19 with a 14-18 record and 6-12 in the SEC. They topped Vanderbilt in the opening round of the SEC Tournament before falling to Mississippi St.

Kennedy tallied a 151-116 record during his time at Texas A&M. He reached two NCAA Tournaments and advanced to the Sweet 16 in both 2015-16 and 2017-18.

Current Virginia Tech coach Buzz Williams is the “strong favorite” to replace Kennedy, according to a report from 247Sports, which cites multiple unidentified sources.

With Billy Kennedy out at Texas A&M, multiple sources say Buzz Williams is the frontrunner/strong favorite for the job. — Evan Daniels (@EvanDaniels) March 15, 2019

Williams has turned around the Hokies’ program. He’s already made two NCAA Tournaments at the school and will get there once again this season.

He was born in Greenville, Texas.