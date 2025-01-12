Texas A&M-CC secures 79-74 win against UT Rio Grande Valley

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Isaac Williams' 18 points helped Texas A&M-CC defeat UT Rio Grande Valley 79-74 on Saturday night.

Williams shot 8 of 13 from the field and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line for the Islanders (11-6, 4-1 Southland Conference). Jaden Walker added 12 points while finishing 5 of 8 from the floor while he also had seven assists. Garry Clark shot 4 of 12 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 11 points, while adding 15 rebounds.

Hasan Abdul-Hakim led the way for the Vaqueros (10-6, 2-3) with 20 points, six rebounds, five assists and four blocks. Trey Miller added 16 points and four assists for UT Rio Grande Valley. Dekedran Thorn also recorded 15 points.

Both teams next play Monday. Texas A&M-CC hosts Northwestern State and UT Rio Grande Valleyplays East Texas A&M at home.

