Texas A&M-CC faces UMKC

UMKC Kangaroos (3-9) vs. Texas A&M-CC Islanders (5-4, 0-1 Southland)

Edinburg, Texas; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M-CC plays UMKC at UTRGV Fieldhouse in Edinburg, Texas.

The Islanders have a 5-3 record against non-conference oppponents. Texas A&M-CC is the Southland leader with 39.6 rebounds per game led by Paige Allen averaging 10.1.

The Kangaroos are 3-9 in non-conference play. UMKC is ninth in the Summit scoring 59.0 points per game and is shooting 38.2%.

Texas A&M-CC's average of 4.0 made 3-pointers per game is 3.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game UMKC gives up. UMKC has shot at a 38.2% rate from the field this season, 8.5 percentage points above the 29.7% shooting opponents of Texas A&M-CC have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mireia Aguado is scoring 11.1 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Islanders.

Alayna Contreras is scoring 13.0 points per game with 2.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Kangaroos.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press