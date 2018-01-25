Texas A&M-CC downs Abilene Christian 80-66

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) -- Tre Gray scored 20 points with five 3-pointers and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi never trailed in its 80-66 win over Abilene Christian on Wednesday night to end a three-game skid.

Myles Smith added 15 points and Joseph Kilgore had 13 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists, and the Islanders (5-12, 2-5 Southland Conference) made 11 3-pointers and shot 51.1 percent from the field.

The Islanders scored five straight for a 57-49 lead on Sean Rhea's jumper with 8:47 left. Myles Smith's free throws capped a 13-5 run for a 78-62 Islanders lead with two minutes to go and the Wildcats got no closer than 12 from there.

Gray's 3 put the Islanders up 18-7, but Hayden Farquhar hit back-to-back 3s in an 11-2 run and the Wildcats closed to 34-33 before Texas A&M-CC scored five straight for a 39-33 halftime lead.

Jalone Friday scored 16 points and Tevin Foster had 12 for the Wildcats (13-9, 5-4).