Texas low generates Ontario's first thunderstorm risk of the year

Spring is throwing quite a bit at Ontario this weekend with a Texas low, including the south's first thunderstorm risk of the season.

A strong low continues to move northeast across Lake Huron Saturday afternoon, while a trailing cold front will sweep across southern Ontario.

Strong winds aloft will mix down to the surface, added by convective showers and isolated thunderstorms across portions of southern Ontario Saturday afternoon. The highest risk will be near lakes Erie and Ontario, where the dynamics are the greatest to support these weak thunderstorms.

The severe thunderstorm risk is largely stateside in eastern Ohio, Pennsylvania and western New York, while the cold Great Lakes diminishes the potential on this side of the border.

Gusty winds of 80-90 km/h will likely cause power outages and transportation issues. Gusts will be locally higher near Lake Erie.