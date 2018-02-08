Texas loses second-leading WR Reggie Hemphill-Mapps to transfer

Texas wide receiver Reggie Hemphill-Mapps (17) runs against Kansas State during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Texas put the finishing touches on an excellent recruiting class on Wednesday, but also lost one of its top receivers from 2017.

After some speculation over the past few weeks, Reggie Hemphill-Mapps confirmed that he is leaving the Longhorns program.





Hemphill-Mapps was tied for second on the team with 37 receptions in what was his redshirt freshman season. His 402 receiving yards were third-most on the team. His best game of the season came in the double-overtime win over Kansas State in October. In the 40-34 victory, Hemphill-Mapps hauled in 12 passes for 121 yards.

Texas coach Tom Herman said Hemphill-Mapps decision to leave the program was “disappointing.”

“We wish Reggie the best,” Herman said. “We hope he finds what he’s looking for out there, but next man up.”

Even with Hemphill-Mapps opting to transfer, the Longhorns return their top two receivers from 2017: Collin Johnson (54 catches for 765 yards) and Lil’Jordan Humphrey (37 for 431). UT also landed commitments from three four-star wideouts: Brennan Eagles (No. 44 nationally), Al’Vonte Woodard (No. 92) and Joshua Moore (No. 150). Eagles, Woodard and Moore all hail from the state of Texas.

The Longhorns finished with the fourth-best class in the country.

