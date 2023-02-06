Texas Longhorns vs. KU Jayhawks on Big Monday: Probable starters, tipoff, TV, facts

THE DETAILS

When/where: 8 p.m. Monday, Allen Fieldhouse

TV: ESPN.

Radio: WHB (810) in Kansas City; KFH (1240 AM, 97.5 FM) in Wichita

PROBABLE STARTERS

P No. Texas Ht. Yr. PPG F 0 Timmy Allen 6-10 Sr. 10.8 F 1 Dylan Disu 6-4 Sr. 6.9 F 23 Dillon Mitchell 6-4 Fr. 6.0 G 4 Tyrese Hunter 6-1 Soph. 10.3 G 5 Marcus Carr 6-3 Sr. 16.4 P No. Kansas Ht. Yr. PPG F 24 KJ Adams 6-7 Soph. 10.4 F 10 Jalen Wilson 6-8 Jr. 21.5 G 15 Kevin McCullar 6-6 Sr. 10.3 G 4 Gradey Dick 6-8 Fr. 14.2 G 3 Dajuan Harris 6-1 Jr. 7.4

About Texas (19-4, 8-2): Texas’ 19-4 record marks its best 23-game start since the 2010-11 season (20-3). ... UT’s 8-2 record in Big 12 play marks the Longhorns’ best 10-game start in league action since the 2010-11 season (10-0). ... Texas is 8-4 in Quad 1 games this season. ... Texas’ win Saturday at No. 7 Kansas State marked UT’s first true road win against an AP Top 10 opponent since the Longhorns claimed an 84-59 victory at No. 3 Kansas on Jan. 2, 2021. UT won in Manhattan for the fifth straight year (dating to the 2018-19 season). ... Texas is 4-1 against AP Top 11 opponents with wins over No. 2 Gonzaga (93-74), No. 7 Creighton (72-67), No. 11 Baylor (76-71) and at No. 7 K-State (69-66). ... The Longhorns Saturday recorded their third double-digit comeback victory in Big 12 play this year. Texas erased an 18-point deficit against TCU (Jan. 11) and a 12-point deficit against Texas Tech (Jan. 14). The Longhorns trailed K-State by as many as 14 points (36-22) with 30 seconds left in the first half Saturday. ... Texas is 6-0 under acting head coach Rodney Terry in games decided by five points or less or in overtime. ... Terry was named UT’s acting head coach prior to the Dec. 12 home game against Rice. He was named interim head coach for the remainder of the season on Jan. 5. He’s led UT to 12 wins in 15 games. ... Texas is 5-3 against AP Top 25 opponents this season with wins over Kansas State, plus No. 2 Gonzaga (93-74), No. 7 Creighton (72-67), No. 11 Baylor (76-71) and No. 17 TCU (79-75). Losses are to No. 4 Tennessee (82-71), No. 12 Iowa State (78-67), No. 17-Illinois (85-78, OT). … Over the last three games, senior Sir’Jabari Rice has averaged 18.7 ppg and 5.3 rpg . He posted his first double-double (14 points, 10 boards) as a Longhorn on Saturday. ... Timmy Allen has scored in double figures 14 times this season and 107 times in his career. ... Christian Bishop has scored in double figures five times this year and 55 times in his career.

About Kansas (18-5, 6-4): KU is 76-22 all-time on ESPN Big Monday after losing at Baylor on Jan. 23 (46-1 at home and 30-21 on the road). KU is 57-16 under Bill Self on Big Monday (35-0 at home and 22-16 on the road). KU has won 39-consecutive Big Monday games in Allen Fieldhouse. Overall, KU is 21-4 in its last 25 ESPN Big Monday contests. … Kansas leads the overall series with Texas, 36-12. KU is 17-2 in Allen Fieldhouse versus UT. … Texas has won three of the last four outings vs. KU. The teams are 4-4 in the last eight meetings. ... Texas registered a two-game season sweep of the Jayhawks in 2020-21. Texas won 84-59 in Lawrence (Jan. 2, 2021) and followed with a 75-72 overtime victory in Austin (Feb. 23, 2021). Oklahoma State in 2017-18 is the only other Big 12 team to sweep the regular-season series versus KU. ... KU is 4-5 against AP ranked foes. ... KU lost its final two appearances in Frank Erwin Center, which closed after the 2021-22 season. The KU-UT game on March 4 will be KU’s first game in the new Moody Center, which seats 10,763 fans. … Bill Self is 26-10 versus Texas while at KU. ... Self is 574-129 while at Kansas, 777-234 all-time. ... Kansas is 13-2 when holding its opponent under 70 points. ... Jalen Wilson has scored 20+ points in six straight games and 14 times this season (21 in his career). He is the first Jayhawk with at least 20 points in six consecutive games since Dedric Lawson scored 20+ in six straight games (Nov. 21–Dec. 15,2018). Wilson has now scored in double figures in 25 straight games. The 25-game streak is the 12th longest by a Kansas player since the 1996-97 season. ... Wilson has scored 159 points over his last six games, which marks the most points by a Kansas player in a six-game stretch since the inception of the Big 12 in 1996-97. Wayne Simien held the previous high with 156 points. ... Wilson is 36th on the Kansas all-time career scoring list with 1,247 points. ... Gradey Dick has connected on 21 straight free throw attempts. His last miss came on Jan. 17 at Kansas State.