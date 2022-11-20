Texas Longhorns spoil the return of Kansas Jayhawks’ quarterback Jalon Daniels

Jalon Daniels’ much-anticipated, long-awaited return from injury did not result in a victory for the Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday afternoon at Booth Memorial Stadium.

The junior quarterback — who hurt his shoulder in the second quarter of a home loss to TCU on Oct. 8 and missed four games after having led KU to a 5-0 start — was the starting signal-caller in the (6-5, 3-5) Jayhawks’ 55-14 Senior Day loss to Texas.

Daniels, a 6-0 junior from Lawndale, California — he had one first-half touchdown pass to tight end Jared Casey erased on a controversial ineligible-player-downfield call on offensive lineman Dominick Puni — did not account for any points the initial two quarters as Texas stormed to a 31-0 halftime lead.

Daniels, who entered the game to a standing ovation from the fans on the first drive of the game, completed 9 of 14 passes the first half for 86 yards, no TDs and an interception. He did not attempt a run.

Overall Daniels completed 17 of 26 passes for 230 yards and two second-half TDs to go with the one interception the first half. He finished with two second-half carries for 12 yards.

Meanwhile, Texas’ offense piled up 301 yards the first half (to KU’s 136). Texas running back Bijan Robinson gained 172 yards on 19 carries with three TDs in the half. Texas outgained KU 539 yards to 346.

Robinson finished with a career-high 243 yards on 25 carries and a career-best four rushing TDs. He sat out the fourth quarter. Robinson’s previous rushing high was 216 yards vs. TCU a year ago.

He scored on runs of 2, 17 and 1 yards in the first half alone. Texas (7-4, 5-3) also scored on a 15-yard TD pass from Quinn Ewers to Keilan Robinson.

The Longhorns, who appeared fired up in response to KU’s 57-56 overtime win in Austin last season, also scored on a 28-yard field goal by Bert Auburn.

Ewers finished the day with 12 completions in 21 tries for 107 yards, one TD and zero interceptions as Texas improved to 17-4 all-time against KU.

Daniels showed in the second quarter he’s fully recovered from what in the past had only been referred to as a right shoulder injury.

Texas linebacker Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey was called for targeting (and ejected from the game) on a first-down pass play from the KU 25. Tucker-Dorsey had an illegal high-hit (head and right shoulder) that came after Daniels released the football on a pass play.

Daniels was not injured. In fact, two plays later he hit receiver Quentin Skinner for 18 yards.

A long KU drive appeared to result in a TD when Jared Casey caught a 12-yard pass and stretched the ball into the end zone pylon for the score.

However. Puni was called for being an ineligible receiver downfield.

KU tried a field goal, but Jacob Borcila missed from 35 yards out and the score remained 17-0.

Running back Robinson scored on a 2-yard run to cap a nine-play, 68-yard drive with 7 minutes, 50 seconds left in the first quarter. Robinson next scored on a 17-yard run with 5:33 let in the quarter. That capped a two-play, 28-yard drive set up by a 22-yard Texas punt return that put the Longhorns in great field position at KU’s 28.

Robinson scored on a 7-yard run, but the score was wiped out because of a holding call. Texas ultimately had to settle for a 28-yard Bert Auburn field goal to make it 17-0 with 12:22 left before half.

After leading 31-0 at half, the Longhorns stopped KU on its first drive of the third quarter.

Robinson then raced 31 yards for a score to make it 38-0 with 11:03 left in the third. At that point, Robinson had four rushing touchdowns and 230 rushing yards on the day.

Daniels ended the shutout by throwing a 14-yard TD pass to receiver Torry Locklin with 1:55 left in the third quarter. At that point, Texas led 41-7. Daniels also hit Luke Grimm on a 12-yard TD slant route for a TD with 10:33 to play. KU went 74 yards in four plans, cutting the deficit to 48-14 with 10:33 to go.

Daniels left the game for good with 8:52 left and KU down 55-14. At that point Jason Bean entered.

KU will next meet Kansas State at 7 p.m., next Saturday in Manhattan.