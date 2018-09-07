Texas lineman out of ICU after suffering heat-related illness

Texas sophomore offensive lineman Patrick Hudson was rushed to the hospital Wednesday after trainers couldn't get his body temperature down to normal levels when he became ill during an afternoon practice in 95-degree heat, coach Tom Herman confirmed Thursday (via the Austin American Statesman).

Hudson — listed at 6-5, 330 pounds on the team's roster — initially was treated in the intensive care unit but has been moved out of the ICU but remains hospitalized.

Hudson, who has been bothered by cramping issues in the past, according to the American Statesman, suffered what Herman described as a “full body cramp” in the football program’s first acknowledgement of the situation a day after the fact.

Texas trainer Anthony Pass said in a statement that Hudson’s temperature was rising and that's when the medical staff took over.

“We immediately went into our exertional heat illness protocol, which included cold water immersion in order to get his temperature down and to transport him to the hospital for further care,” Pass said in a statement. “Patrick remains in the hospital and his condition continues to improve.”

Player safety amid workouts are front and center in college football this year after Maryland offensive lineman Jordan McNair collapsed during a summer conditioning workout and later died. University officials later accepted responsibility for athletic department employees not responding appropriately to the medical emergency.

Ironically, Texas opened its season Sept. 1 against Maryland, and the Terps paid tribute to McNair.

Herman said Thursday that Longhorns athletic staff are trying to figure out why Hudson fell ill when no one else did.