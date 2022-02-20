Should Texas legalize marijuana? Here’s what primary candidates for governor told us

The Star-Telegram asked candidates for governor whether they believe Texas should legalize marijuana, and to what extent the state’s marijuana laws should be changed. Their responses are from questionnaires the newspaper sent to each candidate. Early voting for the March 1 primary runs through Feb. 25.

Republicans

Paul Belew: Yes, Texas should not only legalize marijuana but all THC products with the proviso such as in alcohol there is a standard for law enforcement to use for impaired drivers. The mass amount of discretionary taxes that would be raised is evidenced by all of the other states that have done this. The numbers of discretionary taxation revenues are in the billions after all is totaled. The laws should also change to reflect the changing times.

Kandy Kaye Horn: Yes. I am for legalization of marijuana.

Don Huffines: I do not support the legalization of recreational marijuana. Regarding the use of medical marijuana, I believe in an individual’s right to make medical decisions for themselves with the help of their doctor. If the coronavirus pandemic has shown us anything it is that government control of medicine is very dangerous.

Chad Prather: Medicinally yes. Recreationally should be decided by the will of the people.

Allen B. West: I will not support the legalization of recreational marijuana or any other narcotic in the state of Texas.

Danny Harrison: Absolutely. Legalize it and tax it without prejudice and do it right now — release all of those who are incarcerated for possession only offenses.

Greg Abbott: As Governor, I spoke with parents whose children have epilepsy and autism, veterans, and others who have made a strong compelling case about legalizing marijuana. I even signed a law that legalized CBD oil and other CBD products to help children with epilepsy and others. I have seen, however, from other states that have legalized marijuana that there are abuses that take place that raise concerns. However, one thing I don’t want to see is jails stockpiled with people who were convicted with possession of small amounts of marijuana. I remain open to talking with the legislature about reducing the penalties of possession of small amounts of marijuana from a Class B misdemeanor to a Class C misdemeanor.

Story continues

Democrats

Beto O’Rourke: We shouldn’t be punishing and locking Texans up for the possession of a substance that is legal in much of the rest of the country. It’s time for Texas to legalize marijuana through a system of taxation, licensing, and regulation, and to expunge the records of all Texans who have been arrested for marijuana possession.

Legalizing marijuana will bring in nearly $1 billion in new state revenue and reduced criminal justice costs that we can invest in public schools and teacher pay raises. It will also reduce the vast racial disparities that exist in our criminal justice system and allow law enforcement officers to focus their time and attention on violent crime. It’s the right thing to do.

Joy Diaz: Yes - because we now know more than we did 30 years ago. We know of it’s health benefits and we know of its economic benefits. We also know that we did wrong incarcerating people for decades on end for personal drug use. We now understand addiction and marijuana to be two different things. Addiction being an illness and marijuana use being something that can benefit a person’s health and quality of life.

Inocencio (Inno) Barrientez: Yes, for adult home use, and not distributed by cartels, but run and inspected by the State.

Rich Wakeland: Yes. The recreational use of marijuana should be legalized and taxed. Legalization accomplishes several things.

It will produce many millions of dollars in tax revenue. For reference, California generated $800 million in revenue in marijuana taxes last year.

It will eliminate the criminal element from the marketplace. The State and people, rather than cartels, will prosper.

It creates a powerful cash crop for Texas farmers. -The money raised will be able to reduce property taxes by being used to fund school districts while allowing for higher teacher pay. This will reduce the need for Robin Hood funding.

Restrictions on the purchase of marijuana should be similar to those placed on alcohol (age, location, licensing, etc.)

Penalties for driving or being in public while under the influence should remain in effect

Michael Cooper: Did not respond