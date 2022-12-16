Texas Jury Awards $2 Million to Plaintiff Represented By Franklin D. Azar & Associates

Franklin D. Azar & Associates, P.C.
·3 min read

Aurora, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora, Colorado -

Dallas, Texas – A Dallas County jury awarded a young Colorado woman who suffered significant life-altering injuries from a 2016 car crash in Texas a verdict of $2 million. The law firm of Franklin D. Azar & Associates and C. Kyle Pugh PC in Dallas represented the plaintiff.

In May 2016, a collision at an intersection in Irving, Texas, injured the plaintiff. An officer cited the defendant driver for failing to yield the right of way. While a physician initially diagnosed her with neck strain and other injuries, the plaintiff soon developed pain in her back, abdomen, and hips. A physician eventually diagnosed these injuries as labral tears in her hips. Since the collision, she has undergone reconstructive hip surgery. As a result of her injuries, she faces additional surgeries and medical treatment.

Senior attorney DezaRae LaCrue achieves victory at trial, winning 2 million for a car accident victim
Alongside C. Kyle Pugh PC in Dallas, Azar senior attorney DezaRae LaCrue represented the plaintiff. The attorneys faced various complications during the case. While the other driver acknowledged responsibility for the crash, the defendant’s legal team disputed the severity of the plaintiff’s injuries and how they impacted her ability to lead an active life. Furthermore, scheduling delayed the trial more than once.

In response to the defendant's tactics, LaCrue and the rest of the plaintiff’s legal team presented compelling expert testimony about the nature of the victim’s injuries. They also provided information on how the car crash caused those injuries and detailed the probability of the plaintiff needing further medical treatment.

The jury’s award includes roughly $290,000 in past medical costs, $1.2 million to address future medical needs, and additional amounts related to pain and suffering, impairment, and loss of earning capacity. Although the case presented numerous legal challenges and scheduling obstacles, the plaintiff’s legal counsel obtained a verdict of approximately $2 million on behalf of the plaintiff.

“This was a challenging case,” LaCrue stated. “Despite being significantly injured, our client was still managing to live a pretty normal life. But the case hinged on whether her injuries were related to the crash, and the jury found that they were.”

For over 30 years, the legal firm has secured judgments resulting in billions of dollars on behalf of its plaintiffs in large-scale and complex cases state and nationwide. The team is unparalleled in its ability to effectively defend its clients so they can receive full and fair compensation for their injuries.

Franklin D. Azar & Associates has helped thousands of injured people obtain complete and timely compensation for their losses. The personal injury legal team has a proven track record and expertise in serious injury cases, leading them to be one of the largest and most trusted legal firms and advocates in Colorado. They have offices in Denver, Aurora, Thornton, Fort Collins, Greeley, Grand Junction, Colorado Springs, and Pueblo.

Those who have been injured in a bus, car, truck, or motorcycle accident, may be entitled to compensation. The Colorado car accident attorneys at Franklin D. Azar & Associates are available 24/7. Contact them at (303) 900-5595, or via their website for a free consultation and evaluation of one's case.

Recent News: The Winning Team: Senior Attorneys at Franklin D. Azar & Associates Named Among America's Best Lawyers.

###

For more information about Franklin D. Azar & Associates, P.C., contact the company here:

Franklin D. Azar & Associates, P.C.
Media Relations
(303) 900-5595
info@fdazar.com
https://www.fdazar.com/
14426 E Evans Ave
Aurora, CO 80014

CONTACT: Media Relations


