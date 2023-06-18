Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Might Become A Compounding Machine

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Ergo, when we looked at the ROCE trends at Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN), we liked what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Texas Instruments, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.36 = US$9.4b ÷ (US$29b - US$2.9b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

So, Texas Instruments has an ROCE of 36%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Semiconductor industry average of 13%.

In the above chart we have measured Texas Instruments' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is Texas Instruments' ROCE Trending?

In terms of Texas Instruments' history of ROCE, it's quite impressive. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 36% and the business has deployed 68% more capital into its operations. With returns that high, it's great that the business can continually reinvest its money at such appealing rates of return. You'll see this when looking at well operated businesses or favorable business models.

The Bottom Line

In the end, the company has proven it can reinvest it's capital at high rates of returns, which you'll remember is a trait of a multi-bagger. And the stock has followed suit returning a meaningful 80% to shareholders over the last five years. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we still believe the stock deserves further research.

