Texas’s Hispanic voters turn to Republicans over Mexico border concerns

Steven Edginton
Cutouts of Donald Trump and Ronald Reagan adorn the room at a meeting of Hispanic Republicans
Democrats have dominated the heavily Hispanic Texas border town of McAllen for over 100 years.

But ahead of November’s midterm elections, that support for President Joe Biden’s party is wavering amid record illegal immigration.

“We didn’t join Trump, Trump joined us”, said Mayra Hinojosa Cantu, a first-generation Mexican-American in McAllen.

She said there was a “misconception” about Hispanic voters, adding: “I don’t know how it got lost in translation, but [Mexican-Americans] are conservatives. They are very patriotic, they love their country, they love their [American] flag.”

Inside her house in Edinburg, a suburb of McAllen, just 30 minutes from the Mexican border, two AR-15 assault rifles lay on a sofa, as a chihuahua yapped nearby.

Mayra Hinojosa Cantu holds an assault rifle
Mrs Cantu, whose husband is a Border Patrol agent, said she had reason to be cautious amid the influx of migrants and increasing crime.

“My home got broken into [by the cartel] … I can no longer travel to Mexico because of the cartels.”

She said it was wrong to think the harsh rhetoric directed by Mr Trump toward America’s southern neighbour had alienated Hispanic voters from the Republican Party.

“I was never concerned about those words because, coming from a Border Patrol family, we hear daily what kind of people cross,” she said. “I hear of how many rapists have gone through, how many murderers, how many drug cartel people.”

After losing her sewing business as a result of the Covid-19 lockdown, Mrs Cantu decided to get involved in politics and became a local Republican activist at the start of this year.

Her house is littered with leaflets promoting beaming Republican candidates standing for various offices in the midterm elections being held on November 8.

On that day, Americans will pass their first verdict on Joe Biden’s presidency in votes for both local and national representatives.

Nationally, Republicans are aiming to take back control of the House of Representatives and the Senate, which would allow them to block much of Mr Biden’s agenda in his two remaining years in office before the 2024 presidential race.

In southern states in particular, illegal immigration has become a vital campaign issue.

Over the past year, US Customs and Border Protection have detained a record 2.15 million migrants crossing the US-Mexico border, up 24 per cent on the previous 12 months.

While Democrats seek to make the midterms about other issues, including the Supreme Court decision to overturn the Roe vs Wade abortion ruling, Republican candidates are laser-focused on immigration.

In McAllen, a town of 142,000, residents see for themselves the illegal migrants who slip the net and make their way across the border into the land of opportunity.

Standing on an observation deck overlooking the Rio Grande river, a Border Patrol agent said there had been a surge of crossings in McAllen since Mr Biden was elected.

He told The Telegraph: “It was really, really bad about a year ago. A lot of families were coming across. It was a daily occurrence where you had hundreds and hundreds of people just crossing.

“It’s causing a humanitarian crisis for them when they come over here, putting their lives in danger. It’s an issue that needs to be addressed, needs to stop being ignored.”

Roughly 50 feet below him, a dozen Mexicans were visible deep in the river that marks the US-Mexico border.

Some were fishing, some were conspicuously edging closer to the United States as the sun set.

People swim and fish in the Rio Grande
The agent pointed down to two men whose upper torsos were fully covered by the water and had found themselves on the American side of the river.

Nearby, border agents were waiting in green and white pickup trucks, ready to intercept anyone who made it all the way across.

While McAllen is 85 per cent Hispanic, Westley Wright – a Republican running on Nov 8 to represent it in the Texas state senate – said he was not concerned about his own non-Hispanic background.

Mr Wright, wearing a Stetson hat, cowboy buckle and blue jeans, said his Texan roots could be traced back six generations, and his ranch has been in his family since the 1850s.

He said: “Historically, people in south Texas have looked towards the Democrats. [But] the Democratic Party has changed and so their ideology does not line up with faith, family and freedom.

“The Hispanic community, the south Texas community, there is not a division, and whether you are Anglo or Hispanic, we are south Texans foremost.”

Man holds an assault rifle
Along the border there is no question communities are feeling less safe amid the migration crisis, and that is fuelling Republican support.

As illegal immigration has surged, so have gun sales.

Texans bought more firearms in 2020 and 2021 – more than three million in total – than in any other years.

Mr Wright’s personal gun collection included a small rifle that looked like a toy, made from rubber which was at one point hot pink before being worn away.

It was given to his daughter when she was four years old.

Asked if giving a gun to a four-year-old was too young, Mr Wright said: “It depends on the four-year-old and the environment.”

In McAllen, Republicans already secured a major victory last year when Javier Villalobos overturned a Democrat majority to become the city’s first Republican mayor in 24 years.

That was also part of a longer trend among Hispanic voters.

In 2016, Hillary Clinton won Texas’s Rio Grande Valley region by 39 percentage points. But four years later, a surge in Hispanic support for Mr Trump meant Mr Biden won it by just 15 points.

This year, in the race for Texas governor, Greg Abbott, the Republican incumbent, is running eight points ahead in polls despite a high-profile, heavily funded and celebrity-endorsed campaign by Beto O’Rourke, his Democrat challenger.

Mr Abbott’s position has been boosted after he began a well-publicised programme sending migrants north on buses to Democrat-run sanctuary cities like New York and Chicago.

He has also sent buses of migrants to be dropped-off unannounced outside Vice President Kamala Harris’s residence in Washington.

In McAllen, amid a backlash against Democrat border policies, Hispanic activists at a Republican event called “StrikeForce” were confident the red wave was coming in November.

They gathered in a large meeting room decorated with patriotic symbols, including US and Texan flags, and cutouts of Mr Trump and Ronald Reagan.

Chelsea Howell Garcia
Chelsea Howell Garcia, a member of the Republican National Hispanic Assembly of Texas, said she had received abuse for supporting Mr Trump.

But she said: “People in impoverished areas have been lied to [by the Democrats], have been told you’ve got to do this for the raza [the Hispanic people], for us. It’s not for us.

