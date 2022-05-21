Texas High School Senior Prank Causes 'Thousands of Dollars' in Damages, Shuts Down Classes

A high school prank gone awry sent students in Texas home for summer break two days early this week in what administrators are calling an act of "significant vandalism."

In an email provided to PEOPLE by Memorial High School in Frisco, Texas, principal Heather Albuquerque told parents that classes were canceled Thursday and Friday because of damage caused by students after a supervised Post-it note prank devolved into chaos.

"The Frisco Police Department and Fire Department were called to assist with the situation. Unfortunately due to the extent of the damage, Memorial High School is unable to hold classes today and tomorrow, Thursday & Friday, May 19 and 20 due to air quality issues," Albuquerque said in the email.

The incident, which was captured on camera and posted to social media, is being investigated by the Frisco Independent School District. Albuquerque said that a group of students were approved to use Post-it notes on the walls to decorate and place messages around campus under staff supervision, but a small number of students ended up causing "thousands of dollars" in damages.

The vandalism included paint on the walls and chemicals from fire extinguishers being deployed, making air quality in the school unsafe. Albuquerque said students also destroyed furniture "and more," making it necessary for the district to clean every surface on the 300,000 sq. ft. campus, including the walls, ceilings, and floors.

Though no one was injured, administrators emphasized that anyone found responsible will face criminal charges and be held liable for the cost and clean-up of the fiasco — as well as facing restrictions on participation in graduation activities.

"I want to make it clear that campus and District staff are working with police to identify all individuals involved in the vandalism," administration said in an email to parents, students, and staff. "Disciplinary measures will be enforced and Frisco ISD intends to prosecute those responsible to the fullest extent of the law."

No charges have been determined at this time, administrators said, and future updates will be handled by the Frisco Police Department.

