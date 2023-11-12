Texas High School Reverses Decision to Boot Trans Student From Play

Kozlik_Mozlik

A high school in Sherman, Texas, reversed its decision to remove a trans student from its planned production of Oklahoma! and apologized for what it described as an “especially difficult time” for students in recent weeks. Max Hightower was given one of the lead spots in the play before principal Scott Johnston informed the boy’s parents of new rules that would bar him from taking the part, prompting outcry among friends and parents, The Dallas Morning News reported. The school district on Friday announced a reversal of the decision: “By utilizing a new version that’s age appropriate, sex will not be considered when casting the new production. Students will be able to play any part, regardless of whether the sex of the character aligns with the sex of the student assigned at birth.”

