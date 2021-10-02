Texas high school football scores from Friday, October 1

There’s plenty of news and notes from an exciting night of high school sports. Texas football teams from Fort Worth, Dallas and other parts of the state hit the field for an action-packed night of Week 6 contests. Here’s a recap and the scores from some of the games:

Down but not out; Southlake Carroll beats back Keller, 49-13

Southlake Carroll trailed at the beginning, but put the hammer down in a 49-13 win over Keller in a Texas high school football matchup.

Southlake Carroll enjoyed a towering margin over Keller with a 35-13 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

The Dragons registered a 28-13 advantage at intermission over the Indians.

Keller showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 13-7 advantage over Southlake Carroll as the first quarter ended.

Carrollton Newman Smith stonewalls Carrollton Turner, 44-0

Carrollton Newman Smith unveiled a blanketing defense and threw it all over Carrollton Turner in a 44-0 shutout in a Texas high school football matchup on October 1.

The Trojans remained on top of the Lions through a scoreless first and third quarters.

The Trojans’ offense stomped on to a 30-0 lead over the Lions at halftime.

Windthorst tames Hamlin’s offense, 45-0

Windthorst unveiled a blanketing defense and threw it all over Hamlin in a 45-0 shutout during this Texas football game.

The Trojans thundered to a 33-0 bulge over the Pied Pipers as the fourth quarter began.

The Trojans opened a towering 21-0 gap over the Pied Pipers at the intermission.

Neither squad could muster points in the first quarter.

Frisco Independence hammers Denton into submission, 44-21

Denton had no answers as Frisco Independence roared to a 44-21 victory in Texas high school football action on October 1.

Neither squad could muster points in the first and third quarters.

Irving wins tense tussle with Richardson, 12-9

Irving topped Richardson 12-9 in a tough tilt for a Texas high school football victory on October 1.

The verdict could’ve been in doubt thanks to the Eagles’ finishing flurry, but the Tigers swerved out of trouble to earn the win in the fourth quarter.

Defense ruled the first and third quarters as the Tigers and the Eagles were both scoreless.

Irving registered a 12-0 advantage at halftime over Richardson.

Irving Cistercian tops Fort Worth Country Day, 27-12

Riding a wave of production, Irving Cistercian dunked Fort Worth Country Day 27-12 in Texas high school football on October 1.

The scoreboard operator could have taken a nap as both teams were blanked in the third quarter.

Irving Cistercian kept a 17-6 intermission margin at Fort Worth Country Day’s expense.

The Hawks opened with a 17-0 advantage over the Falcons through the first quarter.

Convincing fashion: Azle Christian handles Dallas Fairhill, 54-6

Azle Christian’s offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Friday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 54-6 win over Dallas Fairhill at Azle Christian High on October 1 in Texas football action.

Both teams were shutout in the first and third quarters.

Close Encounter: Episcopal School of Dallas nips Bellaire Episcopal, 25-16

Episcopal School of Dallas wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 25-16 victory over Bellaire Episcopal in a Texas high school football matchup on October 1.

There was no room for doubt as Episcopal School of Dallas added to its advantage with a 9-6 margin in the closing period.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

Episcopal School of Dallas fought to a 16-10 halftime margin at Bellaire Episcopal’s expense.

Colleyville Heritage nets nifty win over Midlothian, 10-7

Colleyville Heritage knocked off Midlothian 10-7 during this Texas football game.

The two squads struggled to a draw at the fourth quarter, setting for a 10-7 tie.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second and third quarters.

Colleyville Heritage jumped in front of Midlothian 3-0 to begin the second quarter.

Irving Nimitz rides the rough off Irving MacArthur, 31-14

Riding a wave of production, Irving Nimitz dunked Irving MacArthur 31-14 in a Texas high school football matchup.

The Vikings stormed over the Cardinals when the fourth quarter began 31-7.

The Vikings’ offense breathed fire to a 17-0 lead over the Cardinals at halftime.

The Vikings moved in front of the Cardinals 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

Arlington Martin explodes on Grand Prarie South Grand Prairie, 56-20

Arlington Martin’s offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Friday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 56-20 win over Grand Prarie South Grand Prairie on October 1 in Texas football action.

Arlington Martin’s reign showed as it carried a 56-14 lead into the fourth quarter.

Arlington Martin’s offense thundered to a 35-7 lead over Grand Prarie South Grand Prairie at the intermission.

Arlington Martin opened with a 22-0 advantage over Grand Prarie South Grand Prairie through the first quarter.

Lewisville earns narrow win over Plano East, 29-24

It wasn’t pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren’t, but Lewisville wasn’t going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 29-24 over Plano East at Plano East High on October 1 in Texas football action.

The Fighting Farmers chalked up this decision in spite of the Panthers’ spirited final-quarter performance.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the third quarter.

Lewisville fought to a 29-17 intermission margin at Plano East’s expense.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Lewisville and Plano East settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.

Waco Methodist Children’s Home stonewalls Haslet Legacy Classical Christian, 49-0

A stalwart defense refused to yield as Waco Methodist Children’s Home shutout Haslet Legacy Classical Christian 49-0 in Texas high school football action on October 1.

Neither squad could muster points in the first and third quarters.

Jesuit Dallas sews up Dallas Lake Highlands, 48-45

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Jesuit Dallas didn’t mind, dispatching Dallas Lake Highlands 48-45 in a Texas high school football matchup.

Both teams traded salvos in the final period, but the Rangers had enough offense to deny the Wildcats in the end.

Jesuit Dallas broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 35-31 lead over Dallas Lake Highlands.

Dallas Lake Highlands came from behind to grab the advantage 31-21 at intermission over Jesuit Dallas.

Dallas Lake Highlands authored a promising start, taking advantage of Jesuit Dallas 21-7 at the end of the first quarter.

Coppell smashes through Plano West ,34-7

Coppell handled Plano West 34-7 in an impressive showing in a Texas high school football matchup on October 1.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Coppell stormed over Plano West 34-7 heading to the fourth quarter.

Coppell registered a 31-7 advantage at intermission over Plano West.

Coppell drew first blood by forging a 14-7 margin over Plano West after the first quarter.

Dallas The Covenant rides the comeback trail to dust Waco Reicher Catholic, 31-8

Waco Reicher Catholic cut in front fast, but Dallas The Covenant bounced aside that challenge and collected a 31-8 victory in a Texas high school football matchup on October 1.

Dallas The Covenant broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 28-8 lead over Waco Reicher Catholic.

Both offenses were muted in an unproductive second quarter, resulting in an 8-7 halftime score.

Waco Reicher Catholic started on steady ground by forging an 8-7 lead over Dallas The Covenant at the end of the first quarter.

The Woodlands John Cooper outlasts Arlington The Oakridge, 40-21

The Woodlands John Cooper put together a victorious gameplan to stop Arlington The Oakridge 40-21 in Texas high school football on October 1.

The Woodlands John Cooper’s power showed as it carried a 33-6 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Woodlands John Cooper’s offense struck to a 27-0 lead over Arlington The Oakridge at halftime.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first quarter.

Grand Prairie knocks out victory on Arlington, 34-20

Stretched out and finally snapped, Grand Prairie put just enough pressure on Arlington to earn a 34-20 victory in a Texas high school football matchup.

The scoreboard operator could have taken a nap as both teams were blanked in the third quarter.

Grand Prairie’s offense moved to a 13-6 lead over Arlington at halftime.

Grand Prairie darted in front of Arlington 7-3 to begin the second quarter.

Princeton knocks off Corinth Lake Dallas, 14-12

A sigh of relief filled the air in Princeton’s locker room after Friday’s 14-12 win against Corinth Lake Dallas in a Texas high school football matchup on October 1.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

The third quarter gave Princeton a 14-12 lead over Corinth Lake Dallas.

Princeton’s offense moved to a 11-9 lead over Corinth Lake Dallas at the intermission.

Princeton opened with an 8-3 advantage over Corinth Lake Dallas through the first quarter.

Denton Guyer drums Prosper in sound fashion, 35-7

Denton Guyer’s all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Prosper during a 35-7 blowout on October 1 in Texas football action. .

Denton Guyer’s power showed as it carried a 28-7 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Wildcats’ offense pulled ahead to a 28-0 lead over the Eagles at the intermission.

The first quarter gave the Wildcats a 14-0 lead over the Eagles.

Tough tussle: North Richland Hills Birdville steps past Burleson Centennial, 40-39

North Richland Hills Birdville edged Burleson Centennial in a close 40-39 encounter in Texas high school football on October 1. .

The clock were the only thing that stopped the Hawks, which enjoyed the upper hand in a 12-6 final quarter, too.

The scoreboard showed Burleson Centennial with a 33-28 lead over North Richland Hills Birdville heading into the third quarter.

Burleson Centennial took a 27-14 lead over North Richland Hills Birdville heading to halftime locker room.

Defense ruled the first quarter as North Richland Hills Birdville and Burleson Centennial were both scoreless.

North Richland Hills Richland rains down on Red Oak, 30-14

North Richland Hills Richland collected a 30-14 victory over Red Oak at North Richland Hills Richland High on October 1 in Texas football action.

No points meant no hope for Red Oak as it could not cut into its deficit in the final quarter.

North Richland Hills Richland’s might showed as it carried a 30-14 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Royals’ offense darted to a 24-14 lead over the Hawks at halftime.

The first quarter gave the Royals a 17-7 lead over the Hawks.

Brock takes a toll on Paradise, 35-16

Brock dumped Paradise 35-16 in a Texas high school football matchup on October 1.

The Eagles took control in the third quarter with a 28-16 advantage over the Panthers.

The Eagles’ offense jumped to a 28-13 lead over the Panthers at the intermission.

Brock opened with a 28-10 advantage over Paradise through the first quarter.

Whitesboro shrugs off deficit to defeat Boyd, 36-14

Whitesboro fell behind fast, but not far enough as far as Boyd was concerned, and eventually pocketed a 36-14 win in a Texas high school football matchup.

Whitesboro’s control showed as it carried a 29-14 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Bearcats’ offense jumped to a 15-14 lead over the Yellowjackets at halftime.

The Yellowjackets started on steady ground by forging a 14-8 lead over the Bearcats at the end of the first quarter.

Muenster Sacred Heart rains down on Willow Park Trinity Christian, 26-13

No quarter was granted as Muenster Sacred Heart blunted Willow Park Trinity Christian’s plans 26-13 on October 1 in Texas football.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and third quarters, leaving the score 0-0 at first quarter.

No scoring allowed; Abbott pushes past Blum, 46-0

Gut-tough defense was the order of the day when Abbott stuffed Blum 46-0 to the tune of a shutout in a Texas high school football matchup.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first and third quarters.

