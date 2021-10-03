Texas high school football scores from Saturday, October 2

There’s plenty of news and notes from an exciting night of high school sports. Texas football teams from Fort Worth, Dallas and other parts of the state hit the field for an action-packed night of Week 6 contests. Here’s a recap and the scores from some of the games:

Carrollton Creekview escapes close call with Fort Worth Southwest, 21-20

Carrollton Creekview edged Fort Worth Southwest in a close 21-20 encounter during this Texas football game.

Carrollton Creekview got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring 7-6 to finish the game in style.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the third quarter, with no one scoring.

An intermission tie at 14-14 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

The Mustangs jumped in front of the Raiders 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

Stop sign: Fort Worth Dunbar renders Fort Worth Diamond Hill-Jarvis’ offense pointless, 53-0

Gut-tough defense was the order of the day when Fort Worth Dunbar stuffed Fort Worth Diamond Hill-Jarvis 53-0 to the tune of a shutout on October 2 in Texas football action.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

Arlington Grace Prep bounces Tyler All Saints Episcopal in up-and-down tilt 46-20

Arlington Grace Prep took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Tyler All Saints Episcopal 46-20 in Texas high school football action on October 2.

Addison Trinity Christian staggers Frisco Legacy Christian with punishing performance, 53-17

Addison Trinity Christian’s all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Frisco Legacy Christian during a 53-17 blowout for a Texas high school football victory on October 2. .

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and third quarters.

The Trojans opened an immense 36-10 gap over the Eagles at the intermission.

Fort Worth Trimble Tech routs Fort Worth South Hills, 39-0

Fort Worth Trimble Tech’s defense throttled Fort Worth South Hills, resulting in a shutout win 39-0 in a Texas high school football matchup.

This article was generated by the Star-Telegram Bot, software that analyzes structured information, such as data, and applies it to articles based on templates created by humans in the newsroom. No human journalist was harmed in this experiment. #johnconnor2029. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com.