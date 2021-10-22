Texas high school football scores from Thursday, October 21

There’s plenty of news and notes from an exciting night of high school sports. Texas football teams from Fort Worth, Dallas and other parts of the state hit the field for an action-packed night of Week 9 contests. Here’s a recap and the scores from some of the games:

Storm warning: Southlake Carroll leaves whiplash on Haslet Eaton, 47-24

Southlake Carroll showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Haslet Eaton 47-24 in a Texas high school football matchup on October 21.

The Dragons breathed fire to a 44-10 bulge over the Eagles as the fourth quarter began.

Southlake Carroll registered a 28-10 advantage at intermission over Haslet Eaton.

Southlake Carroll drew first blood by forging a 21-7 margin over Haslet Eaton after the first quarter.

Destination, victory: The Colony tops Frisco Independence, 44-32

The Colony scored early and often in a 44-32 win over Frisco Independence in Texas high school football on October 21.

The two squads struggled to a draw at the fourth quarter, setting for a 44-32 tie.

The Colony and Frisco Independence were engaged in a modest affair at 31-19 as the fourth quarter started.

The Cougars’ offense moved to a 24-13 lead over the Knights at halftime.

The Cougars darted in front of the Knights 17-7 to begin the second quarter.

Abilene Cooper puts an offensive performance on Fort Worth Saginaw, 44-13

Yes, Abilene Cooper looked superb in beating Fort Worth Saginaw, but no autographs please after its 44-13 victory at Abilene Cooper High on October 21 in Texas football action.

The gap remained the same through the third quarter as neither team could dent the scoreboard.

Abilene Cooper’s offense thundered to a 41-6 lead over Fort Worth Saginaw at the intermission.

The first quarter gave the Cougars a 21-6 lead over the Rough Riders.

Nerve-racking affair ends with Dallas Kimball on top of Dallas Hillcrest, 26-24

Dallas Kimball didn’t flinch from the challenge, finally repelling Dallas Hillcrest 26-24 in a Texas high school football matchup.

There was no room for doubt as the Knights added to their advantage with a 12-7 margin in the closing period.

The Panthers had a 17-14 edge on the Knights at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

Dallas Hillcrest came from behind to grab the advantage 10-7 at intermission over Dallas Kimball.

The Panthers showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 3-0 advantage over the Knights as the first quarter ended.

Fort Worth Timber Creek blazes victory trail past Keller Central, 44-14

Fort Worth Timber Creek broke out to an early lead and topped Keller Central 44-14 on October 21 in Texas football action.

The Falcons matched the Chargers’ offensive output 7-7 in the final period to thwart any last hopes.

Fort Worth Timber Creek’s might showed as it carried a 37-7 lead into the fourth quarter.

Fort Worth Timber Creek’s offense breathed fire to a 30-0 lead over Keller Central at the intermission.

The first quarter gave Fort Worth Timber Creek a 20-0 lead over Keller Central.

Powerhouse performance: Dallas Molina roars to big win over Carrollton Turner, 48-26

Dallas Molina’s offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Thursday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 48-26 win over Carrollton Turner in a Texas high school football matchup on October 21.

Defense ruled the first and third quarters as the Jaguars and the Lions were both scoreless.

The Jaguars fought to a 14-6 halftime margin at the Lions’ expense.

No quarter given: Crowley puts down Fort Worth Arlington Heights, 41-14

Crowley’s all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Fort Worth Arlington Heights during a 41-14 blowout in a Texas high school football matchup on October 21.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and third quarters, leaving the score 0-0 at first quarter.

Mesquite Horn knocks off Dallas Skyline, 28-27

Mesquite Horn upended Dallas Skyline for a narrow 28-27 victory in a Texas high school football matchup.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.

The Raiders came from behind to grab the advantage 21-7 at halftime over the Jaguars.

Dallas Skyline showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 14-0 advantage over Mesquite Horn as the first quarter ended.

This article was generated by the Star-Telegram Bot, software that analyzes structured information, such as data, and applies it to articles based on templates created by humans in the newsroom. No human journalist was harmed in this experiment. #johnconnor2029. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com.