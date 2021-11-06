Texas high school football scores from Friday, November 5

There’s plenty of news and notes from an exciting night of high school sports. Texas football teams from Fort Worth, Dallas and other parts of the state hit the field for an action-packed night of Week 11 contests. Here’s a recap and the scores from some of the games:

Lubbock Christian staggers Fort Worth Lake Country Christian with punishing performance, 28-7

Lubbock Christian left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Fort Worth Lake Country Christian 28-7 during this Texas football game.

Lubbock Christian’s power showed as they carried a 28-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

Lubbock Christian’s offense moved to a 14-0 lead over Fort Worth Lake Country Christian at the intermission.

Neither squad could muster points in the first quarter.

Fort Worth North Crowley survives competitive clash with Haltom City Haltom, 42-37

Fort Worth North Crowley edged Haltom City Haltom in a close 42-37 encounter in a Texas high school football matchup.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and third quarters, leaving the score 25-21 at first quarter.

Haltom City Haltom took a 25-21 lead over Fort Worth North Crowley heading to halftime locker room.

Frisco Reedy buries The Colony under avalanche of points, 37-7

Frisco Reedy painted a masterpiece of offensive football all over the canvas of The Colony’s defense for a 37-7 win in a Texas high school football matchup.

Defense muted both offenses in a scoreless third quarter.

Frisco Reedy’s offense thundered to a 23-7 lead over The Colony at halftime.

The Lions moved in front of the Cougars 14-7 to begin the second quarter.

Burleson Centennial overwhelms Red Oak, 49-14

Burleson Centennial’s overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Red Oak 49-14 on November 5 in Texas football.

The Spartans’ might showed as they carried a 42-7 lead into the fourth quarter.

Burleson Centennial’s offense stomped on to a 28-7 lead over Red Oak at halftime.

Tough to find an edge early, Burleson Centennial and Red Oak fashioned a 7-7 stalemate through the first quarter.

Windthorst stonewalls Era, 60-0

Windthorst unveiled a blanketing defense and threw it all over Era in a 60-0 shutout in a Texas high school football matchup on November 5.

Windthorst’s rule showed as it carried a 53-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

Windthorst’s offense stomped on to a 46-0 lead over Era at the intermission.

Windthorst opened with a 33-0 advantage over Era through the first quarter.

Putting it all together: Fort Worth Brewer overwhelms Fort Worth Arlington Heights, 36-12

Fort Worth Brewer earned a convincing 36-12 win over Fort Worth Arlington Heights in Texas high school football on November 5.

Neither squad scored in the second and fourth quarters.

Fort Worth Brewer stormed over Fort Worth Arlington Heights 36-12 heading to the fourth quarter.

The Bears darted in front of the Yellowjackets 15-6 to begin the second quarter.

Defensive dominance: Everman stymies Joshua, 54-0

Everman unveiled a blanketing defense and threw it all over Joshua in a 54-0 shutout for a Texas high school football victory on November 5.

The Bulldogs enjoyed an immense margin over the Owls with a 39-0 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs registered a 32-0 advantage at halftime over the Owls.

The Bulldogs opened with a 15-0 advantage over the Owls through the first quarter.

Richardson Pearce denies Irving MacArthur’s challenge, 40-26

Playing with a winning hand, Richardson Pearce trumped Irving MacArthur 40-26 in Texas high school football action on November 5.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

Richardson Pearce’s offense stormed to a 19-3 lead over Irving MacArthur at the intermission.

The Mustangs darted in front of the Cardinals 13-0 to begin the second quarter.

Flexing muscle: Dallas Lake Highlands rolls over Irving, 56-14

Dallas Lake Highlands controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 56-14 victory over Irving in a Texas high school football matchup on November 5.

The scoreboard operator could have taken a nap as both teams were blanked in the first and third quarters.

Dallas Lake Highlands’ offense jumped on top to a 42-7 lead over Irving at halftime.

Over and out: Midland Christian punches through Dallas Bishop Lynch, 42-7

Midland Christian’s river of points eventually washed away Dallas Bishop Lynch in a 42-7 offensive cavalcade in a Texas high school football matchup.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and third quarters, leaving the score 0-0 at first quarter.

Flower Mound controls the action and Coppell in affair, 45-21

Flower Mound controlled the action to earn a strong 45-21 win against Coppell on November 5 in Texas football action.

Flower Mound’s dominance showed as it carried a 38-21 lead into the fourth quarter.

Flower Mound’s offense moved to a 24-14 lead over Coppell at the intermission.

The first quarter gave Flower Mound a 7-0 lead over Coppell.

Dallas Lutheran gallops past Denton Calvary, 38-26

Dallas Lutheran dumped Denton Calvary 38-26 in a Texas high school football matchup.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and third quarters, leaving the score 0-0 at first quarter.

Too much punch: Abilene Cooper knocks out Crowley, 28-13

Abilene Cooper tipped and eventually toppled Crowley 28-13 for a Texas high school football victory on November 5.

The Cougars’ rule showed as they carried a 28-6 lead into the fourth quarter.

Abilene Cooper’s offense took charge to a 21-0 lead over Crowley at halftime.

Abilene Cooper made the first move by forging a 7-0 margin over Crowley after the first quarter.

Fort Worth Boswell explodes on Hurst L.D. Bell, 42-13

Hurst L.D. Bell had no answers as Fort Worth Boswell roared to a 42-13 victory in Texas high school football on November 5.

The gap remained the same through the first and third quarters as neither team could dent the scoreboard.

Fort Worth Boswell’s offense stormed to a 35-7 lead over Hurst L.D. Bell at the intermission.

Dallas Bryan Adams’ trick is no treat for Dallas W W Samuell, 61-6

Dallas Bryan Adams dominated from start to finish in a resounding 61-6 win over Dallas W Samuell in a Texas high school football matchup.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.

Dallas Bryan Adams breathed fire over Dallas W Samuell when the fourth quarter began 61-6.

The Cougars registered a 41-0 advantage at halftime over the Spartans.

Dallas Bryan Adams jumped on top in front of Dallas W Samuell 35-0 to begin the second quarter.

Denton Ryan escapes Frisco Lone Star, 7-6

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Denton Ryan didn’t mind, dispatching Frisco Lone Star 7-6 during this Texas football game.

Frisco Lone Star turned up the heat in the final quarter, but Denton Ryan put the game on ice.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

The Raiders kept a 7-3 intermission margin at the Rangers’ expense.

The Raiders made the first move by forging a 7-0 margin over the Rangers after the first quarter.

Argyle Liberty Christian flies high over Plano John Paul II, 52-16

A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Argyle Liberty Christian turned out the lights on Plano John Paul II 52-16 in a Texas high school football matchup on November 5.

Both teams were shutout in the first and third quarters.

Complete command: Arlington Mansfield Summit thwarts all counters to defeat North Richland Hills Birdville, 39-14

Arlington Mansfield Summit offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling North Richland Hills Birdville with an all-around effort during this 39-14 victory in a Texas high school football matchup.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and third quarters.

Arlington Mansfield Summit’s offense darted to a 13-7 lead over North Richland Hills Birdville at the intermission.

Arlington Mansfield Timberview turns out the lights on Burleson, 42-14

Arlington Mansfield Timberview showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Burleson 42-14 in a Texas high school football matchup.

No points meant no hope for Burleson as it could not cut into its deficit in the third and final quarters.

Arlington Mansfield Timberview’s offense stormed to a 42-14 lead over Burleson at halftime.

The Wolves jumped in front of the Elks 8-7 to begin the second quarter.

Vice-grip defense fuels Kennedale’s win over Benbrook, 63-0

Kennedale unveiled a blanketing defense and threw it all over Benbrook in a 63-0 shutout in a Texas high school football matchup on November 5.

Kennedale took control in the third quarter with a 56-0 advantage over Benbrook.

The Wildcats’ offense roared to a 35-0 lead over the Bobcats at halftime.

The Wildcats moved in front of the Bobcats 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

Blowout: Colleyville Heritage puts together statement win over Mansfield Legacy, 55-13

A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Colleyville Heritage turned out the lights on Mansfield Legacy 55-13 on November 5 in Texas football.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first and third quarters.

Colleyville Heritage opened a massive 41-13 gap over Mansfield Legacy at the intermission.

Azle records sound decision over Justin Northwest, 39-36

Azle posted a tight 39-36 win over Justin Northwest in a Texas high school football matchup on November 5.

The Texans rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Hornets skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

Azle stomped on in front of Justin Northwest 39-21 to begin the fourth quarter.

The Hornets kept a 17-14 halftime margin at the Texans’ expense.

The Hornets opened with a 3-0 advantage over the Texans through the first quarter.

Godley mows down Venus, 38-6

Godley rolled past Venus for a comfortable 38-6 victory in Texas high school football on November 5.

Godley’s control showed as it carried a 38-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

Godley’s offense took charge to a 35-0 lead over Venus at halftime.

Godley opened with a 21-0 advantage over Venus through the first quarter.

Blowout: Lucas Christian puts together statement win over Watauga Harvest Christian, 54-6

Lucas Christian didn’t tinker around with Watauga Harvest Christian. A 54-6 result offered a strong testament in the win column in a Texas high school football matchup on November 5.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first and third quarters, with no one scoring.

Point of emphasis; Plano Coram Deo allows no points in stopping Rockwall Heritage Christian, 47-0

No need for worry, Plano Coram Deo’s defense took care of business on Friday, keying a 47-0 shutout of Rockwall Heritage Christian in a Texas high school football matchup.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and third quarters, leaving the score 0-0 at first quarter.

Coolidge imposes its will on Aquilla, 54-18

Aquilla had no answers as Coolidge roared to a 54-18 victory at Aquilla High on November 5 in Texas football action.

The Yellow Jackets roared ahead of the Cougars 36-18 as the fourth quarter started.

The Yellow Jackets registered a 24-18 advantage at intermission over the Cougars.

The Yellow Jackets opened with a 16-12 advantage over the Cougars through the first quarter.

Boxed in: Dallas Lincoln’s defense bottles North Dallas’ attack, 42-0

A vice-like defensive effort helped Dallas Lincoln squeeze North Dallas 42-0 in a shutout effort in Texas high school football on November 5.

Defense muted both offenses in scoreless first and third quarters.

The Tigers’ offense pulled ahead to a 28-0 lead over the Bulldogs at halftime.

Stop sign: Dallas Wilmer-Hutchins renders Dallas L G Pinkston’s offense pointless, 46-0

Dallas Wilmer-Hutchins’ defense throttled Dallas L G Pinkston, resulting in a shutout win 46-0 during this Texas football game.

Neither offense could get untracked in fruitless first and third quarters.

The Eagles’ offense roared to a 29-0 lead over the Vikings at the intermission.

This article was generated by the Star-Telegram Bot, software that analyzes structured information, such as data, and applies it to articles based on templates created by humans in the newsroom. No human journalist was harmed in this experiment. #johnconnor2029. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com.