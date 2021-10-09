Texas high school football scores from Friday, October 8

There’s plenty of news and notes from an exciting night of high school sports. Texas football teams from Fort Worth, Dallas and other parts of the state hit the field for an action-packed night of Week 7 contests. Here’s a recap and the scores from some of the games:

Lubbock Trinity Christian pulls python act on Willow Park Trinity Christian, 35-3

Lubbock Trinity Christian’s powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Willow Park Trinity Christian 35-3 at Lubbock Trinity Christian High on October 8 in Texas football action.

Both teams were blanked in the first and third quarters.

The Lions’ offense darted to a 14-0 lead over the Eagles at the intermission.

Boxed in: Carrollton Creekview’s defense bottles Fort Worth South Hills’ attack, 43-0

A suffocating defensive performance helped Carrollton Creekview blank Fort Worth South Hills 43-0 in a Texas high school football matchup on October 8.

Neither offense could get untracked in fruitless first and third quarters.

The Mustangs’ offense jumped on top to a 21-0 lead over the Scorpions at halftime.

Over and out: Farmers Branch Parish Episcopal punches through Plano Prestonwood Christian, 35-10

Yes, Farmers Branch Parish Episcopal looked superb in beating Plano Prestonwood Christian, but no autographs please after its 35-10 victory in a Texas high school football matchup on October 8.

The third quarter gave Farmers Branch Parish Episcopal a 14-3 lead over Plano Prestonwood Christian.

Farmers Branch Parish Episcopal fought to a 7-3 intermission margin at Plano Prestonwood Christian’s expense.

Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter, leaving the score 0-0 at first quarter.

Haslet Eaton tackles Keller, 43-21

Haslet Eaton showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Keller 43-21 in a Texas high school football matchup on October 8.

Haslet Eaton broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 22-21 lead over Keller.

Keller proved it would be a force to be reckoned with by building a 21-10 advantage over Haslet Eaton at the half.

Haslet Eaton drew first blood by forging a 10-7 margin over Keller after the first quarter.

Boxed in: Aledo’s defense bottles Joshua’s attack, 55-0

A suffocating defensive performance helped Aledo blank Joshua 55-0 in a Texas high school football matchup.

The Bearcats took charge in front of the Owls 52-0 to begin the fourth quarter.

Aledo’s offense stormed to a 38-0 lead over Joshua at the intermission.

The first quarter gave the Bearcats a 21-0 lead over the Owls.

Midlothian drums Burleson Centennial in sound fashion, 29-7

Midlothian’s river of points eventually washed away Burleson Centennial in a 29-7 offensive cavalcade in Texas high school football action on October 8.

Midlothian’s defense locked up the victory with a shutout performance in the final quarter.

The Panthers’ command showed as they carried a 29-7 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Panthers’ offense jumped to a 19-7 lead over the Spartans at the intermission.

The first quarter gave the Panthers a 12-7 lead over the Spartans.

Denison tenderizes Corinth Lake Dallas, 40-17

Denison handled Corinth Lake Dallas 40-17 in an impressive showing in a Texas high school football matchup.

The Yellowjackets’ command showed as they carried a 31-10 lead into the fourth quarter.

Denison’s offense moved to a 24-10 lead over Corinth Lake Dallas at the intermission.

The first quarter gave the Yellowjackets a 14-3 lead over the Falcons.

Denied; Arlington Martin blunts Arlington Lamar, 47-0

No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Arlington Martin followed in overpowering Arlington Lamar 47-0 in a Texas high school football matchup.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

The Warriors pulled ahead of the Vikings 47-0 as the fourth quarter started.

Arlington Martin registered a 23-0 advantage at halftime over Arlington Lamar.

The first quarter gave Arlington Martin an 8-0 lead over Arlington Lamar.

Grand Prairie edges Grand Prairie South Grand Prairie in snug affair, 34-33

A sigh of relief filled the air in Grand Prairie’s locker room after Friday’s 34-33 win against Grand Prairie South Grand Prairie in Texas high school football action on October 8.

Grand Prairie avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 13-7 stretch over the final quarter.

The Warriors enjoyed a 26-21 lead over the Gophers to start the fourth quarter.

Through the early stages of the affair, Grand Prairie South Grand Prairie controlled the pace, taking a 26-7 lead into intermission.

Grand Prairie South Grand Prairie showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 12-7 advantage over Grand Prairie as the first quarter ended.

Storm warning: Fort Worth Country Day leaves whiplash on Addison Greenhill, 53-6

Fort Worth Country Day’s offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Friday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 53-6 win over Addison Greenhill in a Texas high school football matchup on October 8.

Both teams were blanked in the third quarter.

The Falcons’ offense stormed to a 32-6 lead over the Hornets at the intermission.

The Falcons drew first blood by forging a 12-6 margin over the Hornets after the first quarter.

Flower Mound Marcus finally dismisses Coppell in a spectacular multiple-overtime victory, 39-37

Why not extra football? The spectators did not mind that it took more than one overtime for Flower Mound Marcus to defeat Coppell 39-37 at Flower Mound Marcus High on October 8 in Texas football action.

Flower Mound Marcus hummed like a well-oiled machine through the second overtime period, extending the lead with an 8-6 advantage in the frame.

The Marauders broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 17-14 lead over the Cowboys.

Coppell came from behind to grab the advantage 14-10 at halftime over Flower Mound Marcus.

The Cowboys authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Marauders 7-3 at the end of the first quarter.

Everman sprints past Arlington Seguin, 42-28

Everman collected a 42-28 victory over Arlington Seguin at Everman High on October 8 in Texas football action.

The Bulldogs broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 28-21 lead over the Cougars.

Arlington Seguin constructed a bold start that built a 21-17 gap on Everman heading into the locker room.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.

Burleson triumphs in strong showing over Cleburne, 44-14

Yes, Burleson looked superb in beating Cleburne, but no autographs please after its 44-14 victory at Burleson High on October 8 in Texas football action.

Defense stood tall for both teams at the end of a scoreless fourth quarter.

The Elks’ domination showed as they carried a 44-14 lead into the fourth quarter.

Burleson’s offense stormed to a 38-7 lead over Cleburne at the intermission.

The first quarter gave Burleson a 21-0 lead over Cleburne.

Arlington pockets solid victory over Arlington Sam Houston, 27-24

Arlington broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Arlington Sam Houston 27-24 in Texas high school football on October 8.

Arlington Sam Houston enjoyed a 21-17 lead over Arlington to start the fourth quarter.

Arlington Sam Houston came from behind to grab the advantage 21-7 at intermission over Arlington.

The Texans started on steady ground by forging a 14-0 lead over the Colts at the end of the first quarter.

Arlington Mansfield Summit hammers North Richland Hills Richland into submission, 40-16

Arlington Mansfield Summit handled North Richland Hills Richland 40-16 in an impressive showing in a Texas high school football matchup on October 8.

No points meant no hope for North Richland Hills Richland as it could not cut into its deficit in the fourth quarter.

Arlington Mansfield Summit’s domination showed as it carried a 40-16 lead into the fourth quarter.

Arlington Mansfield Summit’s offense pulled ahead to a 32-13 lead over North Richland Hills Richland at the intermission.

The first quarter gave Arlington Mansfield Summit a 13-7 lead over North Richland Hills Richland.

Episcopal School of Dallas severs Houston Kinkaid’s hopes, 31-21

Playing with a winning hand, Episcopal School of Dallas trumped Houston Kinkaid 31-21 during this Texas football game.

Episcopal School of Dallas put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing Houston Kinkaid 14-7 in the last stanza.

Defense muted both offenses in scoreless first and third quarters.

Episcopal School of Dallas’ offense darted to a 17-14 lead over Houston Kinkaid at the intermission.

Irving Nimitz soars over Irving, 50-6

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Irving Nimitz broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 50-6 explosion on Irving in a Texas high school football matchup on October 8.

Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.

Irving Nimitz registered a 36-0 advantage at intermission over Irving.

The first quarter gave the Vikings a 28-0 lead over the Tigers.

Dallas St. Mark’s puts an offensive onslaught on Houston Christian, 56-10

Dallas St. Mark’s’ overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Houston Christian 56-10 for a Texas high school football victory on October 8.

The gap remained the same through the first and third quarters as neither team could dent the scoreboard.

The Lions’ offense roared to a 49-10 lead over the Mustangs at halftime.

Too much fuss: Plano East stresses Plano West, 31-14

Plano East put together a victorious gameplan to stop Plano West 31-14 at Plano West High on October 8 in Texas football action.

Fireworks started in the fourth quarter as the two teams finished the period in a 31-14 tie.

The Panthers took charge ahead of the Wolves 24-7 as the fourth quarter started.

Plano East opened a thin 14-7 gap over Plano West at the intermission.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Plano East and Plano West settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.

Irving Cistercian tackles Arlington The Oakridge, 36-7

Irving Cistercian didn’t tinker around with Arlington The Oakridge. A 36-7 result offered a strong testament in the win column for a Texas high school football victory on October 8.

Irving Cistercian and Arlington The Oakridge were engaged in a close affair at 22-7 as the fourth quarter started.

Irving Cistercian’s offense darted to a 9-7 lead over Arlington The Oakridge at halftime.

Both teams were shutout in the first quarter.

Denton Guyer tackles Aubrey Braswell, 35-14

Denton Guyer didn’t tinker around with Aubrey Braswell. A 35-14 result offered a strong testament in the win column for a Texas high school football victory on October 8.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.

Denton Guyer’s offense stormed to a 28-7 lead over Aubrey Braswell at halftime.

Tough to find an edge early, the Wildcats and the Bengals fashioned a 7-7 stalemate through the first quarter.

Haltom City Haltom lassoes Hurst L.D. Bell right out of the chute, 10-3

There was no tuning necessary, Haltom City Haltom started in perfect harmony while drumming Hurst L.D. Bell with a strong start during this Texas football game.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the third and final quarters, with neither team scoring.

The Buffalos kept a 10-3 halftime margin at the Blue Raiders’ expense.

Haltom City Haltom jumped in front of Hurst L.D. Bell 10-0 to begin the second quarter.

Mansfield Legacy’s rally caps fit just right in beating North Richland Hills Birdville, 41-21

Mansfield Legacy stumbled out of the blocks but found its stride in the second quarter of a 41-21 win over North Richland Hills Birdville during this Texas football game.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Mansfield Legacy and North Richland Hills Birdville were both scoreless.

Mansfield Legacy registered a 27-14 advantage at intermission over North Richland Hills Birdville.

The Hawks authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Broncos 14-0 at the end of the first quarter.

Blank check: Grapevine writes off Fort Worth Southwest, 51-0

Dominating defense was the calling card of Grapevine on Friday as it blanked Fort Worth Southwest 51-0 in a Texas high school football matchup on October 8.

Both teams were shutout in the first and third quarters.

Glen Rose’s convoy passes Godley, 41-24

Glen Rose trucked Godley on the road to a 41-24 victory in Texas high school football action on October 8.

The scoreboard operator could have taken a nap as both teams were blanked in the first and third quarters.

The Tigers’ offense jumped to a 20-17 lead over the Wildcats at halftime.

Mansfield sets a fast pace to trip Waco Midway, 24-6

Mansfield stormed to a first quarter lead and cruised to a 24-6 win over Waco Midway in a Texas high school football matchup on October 8.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the second and final quarters, with neither team scoring.

Mansfield held a 24-6 lead over Waco Midway after the first quarter.

Ranger blazes victory trail past Zephyr, 52-16

Ranger stormed to a first quarter lead and cruised to a 52-16 win over Zephyr on October 8 in Texas football.

Ranger thundered over Zephyr when the fourth quarter began 38-16.

Ranger registered a 30-8 advantage at intermission over Zephyr.

Ranger drew first blood by forging a 12-0 margin over Zephyr after the first quarter.

Absolutely nothing: Aquilla drops a goose egg on Waco Eagle Christian, 56-0

Aquilla’s defense throttled Waco Eagle Christian, resulting in a shutout win 56-0 for a Texas high school football victory on October 8.

Both offenses seemed to run out of gas with neither able to generate points in the second and final quarters.

The first quarter gave the Cougars a 56-0 lead over the Eagles.

Fort Worth Covenant Classical routs Azle Christian, 54-8

Fort Worth Covenant Classical left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Azle Christian 54-8 in Texas high school football on October 8.

Defense ruled the first and third quarters as Fort Worth Covenant Classical and Azle Christian were both scoreless.

Blowout: St. Jo puts together statement win over Keene, 54-8

St. Jo rolled past Keene for a comfortable 54-8 victory at St. Jo High on October 8 in Texas football action.

Vice-grip defense completely blanked both offenses in the second and final quarters.

The Panthers opened with a 54-8 advantage over the Chargers through the first quarter.

Some kind of impressive: Fort Worth Lake Worth pounds Springtown, 48-19

Fort Worth Lake Worth showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Springtown 48-19 in Texas high school football on October 8.

Neither team could mount any semblance of offense in a scoring drought that extended through the third and fourth quarters.

Fort Worth Lake Worth’s offense stormed to a 48-19 lead over Springtown at the intermission.

Fort Worth Lake Worth opened with a 14-7 advantage over Springtown through the first quarter.

