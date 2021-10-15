Texas high school football scores from Thursday, October 14

In this article:

There’s plenty of news and notes from an exciting night of high school sports. Texas football teams from Fort Worth, Dallas and other parts of the state hit the field for an action-packed night of Week 8 contests. Here’s a recap and the scores from some of the games:

Dallas South Oak Cliff makes early advantage stand up in vanquishing Dallas Seagoville, 62-14

Dallas South Oak Cliff dominated from start to finish in a resounding 62-14 win over Dallas Seagoville in a Texas high school football matchup on October 14.

Dallas South Oak Cliff pulled ahead over Dallas Seagoville 55-14 heading to the fourth quarter.

The Bears fought to a 41-14 halftime margin at the Dragons’ expense.

Dallas South Oak Cliff opened with a 21-7 advantage over Dallas Seagoville through the first quarter.

Frisco Reedy makes Denton’s offense disappear, 63-0

Frisco Reedy unveiled a blanketing defense and threw it all over Denton in a 63-0 shutout in a Texas high school football matchup.

The Lions jumped on top ahead of the Broncos 56-0 as the fourth quarter started.

The Lions fought to a 28-0 halftime margin at the Broncos’ expense.

The Lions drew first blood by forging a 21-0 margin over the Broncos after the first quarter.

Jesuit Dallas controls the action and Irving Nimitz in affair, 49-14

Jesuit Dallas’ powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Irving Nimitz 49-14 in Texas high school football on October 14.

Jesuit Dallas enjoyed a massive margin over Irving Nimitz with a 42-14 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

Jesuit Dallas’ offense jumped to a 28-14 lead over Irving Nimitz at the intermission.

The first quarter gave the Rangers a 21-7 lead over the Vikings.

Grand Prairie South Grand Prairie blitzes Arlington Sam Houston in convincing fashion, 42-21

Grand Prairie South Grand Prairie painted a masterpiece of offensive football all over the canvas of Arlington Sam Houston’s defense for a 42-21 win on October 14 in Texas football action.

The Warriors took control in the third quarter with a 42-14 advantage over the Texans.

The Warriors fought to a 28-14 halftime margin at the Texans’ expense.

Grand Prairie South Grand Prairie opened with a 14-7 advantage over Arlington Sam Houston through the first quarter.

Mesquite Poteet makes Dallas Conrad’s offense disappear, 44-0

No need for worry, Mesquite Poteet’s defense took care of business on Thursday, keying a 44-0 shutout of Dallas Conrad in a Texas high school football matchup.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.

Mesquite Poteet registered a 37-0 advantage at halftime over Dallas Conrad.

The first quarter gave the Pirates a 7-0 lead over the Chargers.

Haslet Eaton pockets solid victory over Keller Central, 22-19

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Haslet Eaton didn’t mind, dispatching Keller Central 22-19 at Keller Central High on October 14 in Texas football action.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Haslet Eaton broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 22-19 lead over Keller Central.

The Chargers took a 19-15 lead over the Eagles heading to halftime locker room.

Haslet Eaton moved in front of Keller Central 9-0 to begin the second quarter.

Grapevine pulls python act on Fort Worth North Side, 73-14

Impressive was a ready adjective for Grapevine’s 73-14 throttling of Fort Worth North Side for a Texas high school football victory on October 14.

Grapevine and Fort Worth North Side were engaged in a huge affair at 59-7 as the fourth quarter started.

Grapevine opened an immense 38-7 gap over Fort Worth North Side at halftime.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first quarter.

Fort Worth Trinity Valley stonewalls Irving Cistercian, 26-0

Gut-tough defense was the order of the day when Fort Worth Trinity Valley stuffed Irving Cistercian 26-0 to the tune of a shutout during this Texas football game.

The Trojans’ dominance showed as they carried a 19-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

Fort Worth Trinity Valley’s offense jumped to an 8-0 lead over Irving Cistercian at halftime.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first quarter, as neither squad scored.

Destination, victory: Dallas Woodrow Wilson tops Dallas Bryan Adams, 48-14

Dallas Woodrow Wilson raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 48-14 win over Dallas Bryan Adams during this Texas football game.

Dallas Woodrow Wilson stomped on in front of Dallas Bryan Adams 48-0 to begin the fourth quarter.

The Wildcats fought to a 34-0 intermission margin at the Cougars’ expense.

The first quarter gave Dallas Woodrow Wilson a 13-0 lead over Dallas Bryan Adams.

Kennedale blanks Fort Worth Diamond Hill-Jarvis in shutout performance, 63-0

It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved off 0 in Kennedale’s 63-0 beating of Fort Worth Diamond Hill-Jarvis in Texas high school football on October 14.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the third quarter, with no one scoring.

Kennedale registered a 56-0 advantage at halftime over Fort Worth Diamond Hill-Jarvis.

The Wildcats took charge in front of the Eagles 28-0 to begin the second quarter.

This article was generated by the Star-Telegram Bot, software that analyzes structured information, such as data, and applies it to articles based on templates created by humans in the newsroom. No human journalist was harmed in this experiment. #johnconnor2029. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com.