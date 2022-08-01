Is the Texas heat a trigger for your migraine headaches? Health experts weigh in.

Not only are extreme temperatures responsible for illnesses like heat exhaustion and heat stroke, experts say they could be a trigger for migraines.

According to the Mayo Clinic, common migraine symptoms include a severe headache, usually on one side of the head, along with nausea, vomiting and increased sensitivity to sound and light. Around 17% of women and 6% of men have experienced migraine symptoms, according to a survey cited in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

The American Migraine Foundation lists “changes in the weather,” including excessive heat, as number five on it’s list of top 10 migraine triggers.

According to Healthline there is still debate in the medical world about whether or not the heat itself causes migraines, but it is certain that higher temperatures bring other things that are well-known triggers such as high humidity, bright light from the sun’s glare and dehydration.

Some things you can do to prevent heat-related migraines

1. Keep hydrated. Healthline suggests drinking extra water— supplementing water with sports drinks to replenish electrolytes.

2. Stay indoors. Healthline recommends staying out of the sun as much as possible and wearing sunglasses and a hat with a brim when you do have to go out.

3. Change your schedule. The American Migraine Foundation suggests running errands during the coolest parts of the day.