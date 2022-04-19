Texas Health Resources recognized for community service

Ciara McCarthy
·1 min read
Amanda McCoy/amccoy@star-telegram.com

Texas Health Resources has been awarded a national prize that recognizes hospitals for working with their communities, the health system announced Tuesday.

The health system, based in Arlington, includes 29 hospitals and employs more than 26,000 people. Texas Health Resources will receive $100,000 as the winner of the Foster G. McGaw Prize for Excellence in Community Service, a recognition sponsored by the Baxter International Foundation and the American Hospital Association.

The recognition “is given to a health care organization that has shown exemplary commitment to establishing and facilitating programs that improve the overall health and well-being of its community,” according to a news release from the health network.

Texas Health Resources was recognized for several of its initiatives in particular, including the Blue Zones Project Fort Worth and the health network’s response to COVID-19. Texas Health Resources has dispatched mobile vaccination clinics throughout the community, with a focus on underserved communities, to make access to the COVID-19 vaccine easier.

“At Texas Health, we believe that building healthy communities requires working with partners, responding to health disparities, eliminating root causes of chronic disease and providing tools that instill life-long health and well-being for all North Texans,” said Barclay Berdan, the health network’s CEO, in a statement.

