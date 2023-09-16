Texas Gov. Greg Abbott praises Attorney General Ken Paxton for ‘outstanding’ job

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who remained relatively quiet over the impeachment of Attorney General Ken Paxton, reacted to the Senate’s acquittal vote Saturday with measured praise, calling Paxton an “outstanding” top law enforcement officer.

Abbott said Paxton received a fair trial as required by the state constitution.

“Attorney General Paxton has done an outstanding job representing Texas, especially pushing back against the Biden Administration,” Abbott said in a statement. “I look forward to continuing to work with him to secure the border and protect Texas from federal overreach.”

Paxton was acquitted by the Senate on Saturday on all articles of impeachment related to allegations of corruption and abuse of office. The historic vote closes the chapter of a three-month saga that has highlighted stark divides within the state’s Republican Party. Read the latest here.