Texas Gov. Abbott sends 50 migrants to VP Harris' home

ALEXANDRA HUTZLER
·3 min read

Fifty more migrants arrived outside Vice President Kamala Harris's residence in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, days after two buses carrying asylum seekers arrived at her Naval Observatory home from Texas earlier this week.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's Press Secretary Renae Eze confirms to ABC News 50 migrants were dropped off at the Vice President's Naval Observatory residence Saturday after a long bus ride from Texas.

Abbott said he sent two buses of migrants to Harris's residence on Thursday.

"We're sending migrants to her backyard to call on the Biden Administration to do its job & secure the border," he tweeted at the time.

Abbott and other Republican leaders from border states have been sending migrants to Democratic-led cities for months, calling it a protest of President Joe Biden's immigration policies amid an influx of migrants at the southern border.

Abbott and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis escalated the scheme this week by dropping off approximately 100 migrants outside Harris's Washington home and on Martha's Vineyard, the island just south of Cape Cod where former President Barack Obama has a residence.

The moves sparked national attention, and outrage from the White House and Democrats who said the lawmakers were using migrants as political pawns. Republicans have cheered the move, arguing the Biden administration should do more to secure the border.

MORE: DeSantis, White House trade more fire over migrant drop-offs

PHOTO: A group of mainly Venezuelan migrants, who were sent by bus from detention in Texas and then dropped off outside the Naval Observatory, the official residence of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, wait for transport in Washington, Sept. 17, 2022. (Marat Sadana/Reuters)
PHOTO: A group of mainly Venezuelan migrants, who were sent by bus from detention in Texas and then dropped off outside the Naval Observatory, the official residence of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, wait for transport in Washington, Sept. 17, 2022. (Marat Sadana/Reuters)

Some Democratic lawmakers said they received no prior warning the migrants were going to be arriving.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker said the state has since offered voluntary transportation of the migrants off of Martha's Vineyard to a temporary shelter at Joint Base Cape Cod.

One Venezuelan immigrant, Victor, told ABC News' Armando Garcia that he was there when someone was asking migrants to sign their name on a list to get a seat on the plane. He did not sign up because the offer sounded too suspicious and because it did not align with his plans to eventually get to New York City.

Victor said he feels for the people that were duped into taking those flights, but he understands why they took that risk.

"It's complicated because they tell you you'll have everything you want, but when they arrived people were basically lost," he said.

MORE: Martha's Vineyard lawmaker weighs in on DeSantis flying migrants to island

PHOTO: A group of mainly Venezuelan migrants, who were sent by bus from detention in Texas, are dropped off outside the Naval Observatory, the official residence of Vice President Kamala Harris in Washington, Sept. 17, 2022. (Marat Sadana/Reuters)
PHOTO: A group of mainly Venezuelan migrants, who were sent by bus from detention in Texas, are dropped off outside the Naval Observatory, the official residence of Vice President Kamala Harris in Washington, Sept. 17, 2022. (Marat Sadana/Reuters)

The White House said FEMA administrators have been meeting with city officials on site to coordinate available federal support, but have largely dodged questions on how to improve the immigration system -- stating they inherited a broken process from the Trump administration.

President Joe Biden criticized the migrant drop-offs as "simply wrong."

"It's un-American, it's reckless and we have a process in place to manage migrants at the border," he said at a gala for the Congressional Hispanic Caucus. "We're working on making sure it's safe and orderly and humane. Republican officials should not interfere with that process by waging these political stunts."

DeSantis on Friday also said more migraine drop-offs were coming.

"I have $12 million for us to use and so we are going to use it and you're gonna see more and more. I'm going to make sure that we exhaust all those funds," he said at a press conference.

Editor’s Note: A previous version of the story said that the migrant buses came from El Paso. The governor's office later clarified that the migrant buses to the vice president’s residence were sent from Texas, but not El Paso.

ABC News' Quinn Owen contributed to this report.

Texas Gov. Abbott sends 50 migrants to VP Harris' home originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

Latest Stories

  • Soggy end to the weekend

    Soggy end to the weekend

  • Last full day of Queen's lying in state and a national minute's silence - all details for Sunday's commemorations

    Sunday marks the final full day of the Queen's lying in state. Thousands of people are still joining the queue to pay their respects, as heads of state continue to arrive in London ahead of Monday's funeral. Irish president Michael D Higgins and Taoiseach Micheal Martin are expected to join those who have signed an official book of condolence at Lancaster House.

  • The king and I -- My take on the reign of Charles III: OPINION

    With her impeccable sense of timing, the late queen saved the best until last with her tribute to her eldest son, the future King Charles III. Her Majesty spoke, from the heart -- as a mother. As she addressed those in the packed room there to mark Charles's 70th birthday, she could not have been more proud of him. The late queen spoke too of Charles being a champion of conservation and the arts, a great charitable leader as well as a wonderful father.

  • DeSantis, White House trade more fire over migrant drop-offs

    Political fallout continued Friday as Democrats and Republicans sounded off about the transportation of migrants from border states to cities and areas run by Democrats. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, both Republicans, escalated their months-long effort to push migrants to Democratic areas by sending approximately 100 migrants to Martha's Vineyard and near Vice President Kamala Harris's Washington residence. Republicans are cheering the move while President Joe Biden and Democrats condemn it as a heartless political stunt.

  • UFC Fight Night 210 video: Anthony Hernandez chokes Marc-Andre Barriault out cold

    Anthony Hernandez took another step forward in his goal to show he's "the best in the world" at UFC Fight Night 210.

  • Father who lost daughter, wife on Flight PS752 documents quest for justice in '752 Is Not a Number'

    On Jan. 8, 2020, Hamed Esmaeilion's wife and young daughter were among the 176 people who were killed when Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corp shot down Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752.

  • Sarah Sanders undergoes surgery for thyroid cancer

    LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, who is running for governor in Arkansas, underwent surgery Friday for thyroid cancer. Sanders announced she underwent the surgery after a biopsy earlier this month revealed that she had thyroid cancer. “Today, I underwent a successful surgery to remove my thyroid and surrounding lymph nodes and by the grace of God I am now cancer-free," Sanders said in a statement released by her campaign. “I want to thank the Arkansas do

  • 'Ukraine has fundamentally changed modern warfare' -NATO official

    STORY: Admiral Bauer began the news conference by saying, "Without a doubt, a new era for global security has begun. It is crystal clear that this conflict is bigger than Ukraine. The entire international rules-based order is under attack."President Volodymyr Zelenskiy accused Russia on Friday of committing war crimes in Ukraine's northeast and said it was too early to say the tide of the war was turning despite rapid territorial gains by his forces this month.The Kremlin did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Zelenskiy's allegations.The Ukrainian leader also told Reuters in an interview that the outcome of the war with Russia, now in its seventh month, hinged on the swift delivery of foreign weapons to his country.Bauer, in his comments on Saturday, said that NATO would continue to support Ukraine "for as long as it takes."

  • Ted Cruz Tells Sean Hannity Transporting Migrants Is Illegal – but Advocates for It Anyway (Video)

    “For you, a citizen, you could easily be arrested,” the Republican senator from Texas told the Fox News host, who likened the move to human trafficking

  • Right-wing extremism is everywhere, including NC. How big of a problem is it?

    Right wing extremists do not exist separately from politics. Instead, they are shaping our state through hard powers, like elections, and soft ones like their connections to people in power. | Opinion

  • N.B. man sets out for 3rd year to collect garbage, raise money in honour of Terry Fox

    When Terry Fox Runs were halted due to the pandemic, a Kingsclear man set a goal to collect 10 bags of garbage on the beach — one bag for each kilometre he'd normally complete in a Terry Fox Run. Carl Duivenvoorden said he always participated in the Terry Fox Run, so instead of doing a solo run during the pandemic, he wanted to do something with more impact. "In the end, I got way more than 10 bags," he said. "And it went so well that first year, I decided to do it again last year." Last year, D

  • Local Armenians protest U.S. assistance to Azerbaijan's military forces

    People supporting Armenia demonstrated outside the Azerbaijani Consulate in L.A.

  • Local owners buy Canadian Elite Basketball League's Bandits, rebrand team

    VANCOUVER — A new era is underway for one of the Canadian Elite Basketball League's original six teams. The club formerly known as the Fraser Valley Bandits announced Tuesday that the team has been sold to local owners Kevin Dhaliwal and Bryan Slusarchuk, and rebranded as the Vancouver Bandits. “It’s not a profit-loss thing for us," said Dhaliwal, founder of real estate developers Essence Properties. "It’s more about creating that atmosphere, that energy in the building. Our No. 1 goal is to dra

  • World under-17 men's hockey challenge returns after pandemic hiatus

    CALGARY — The world men's under-17 hockey challenge returns after a pandemic hiatus with Langley and Delta, B.C., hosting the international tournament in November. Three Canadian teams, Finland, Czechia (formerly Czech Republic), Sweden and the U.S. will each play six preliminary round games with the top four teams advancing to the medal round in the Nov. 3-12 event, Hockey Canada announced Wednesday. The medal games Nov. 12 will be played in the Langley Events Centre. The tournament hasn't been

  • Jets strip Blake Wheeler of captaincy ahead of 2022-23 season

    Rick Bowness is making the change the organization has to this point refused.

  • Stinging memory fuels Calgary Stampeders in clash with B.C. Lions

    CALGARY — Momentum, yes, but Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson doesn't want his team feeling untroubled with the B.C. Lions in town. A 56-28 win over the Edmonton Elks last week and a modest two-game win streak indicates the Stampeders are functioning at a high level heading into Saturday's home game against the Lions. "When you do well, I think you get momentum and yes, I think you can carry that forward," Dickenson said Friday. "I also think teams play better when they're not happy.

  • For Suns owner Sarver, a $10M US fine is the cost of a public lesson in how not to treat people

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. A heads-up to my future former white friends: Never say the N-word if you don't like consequences. Seems like a self-evident truth, but periodically we see public figures learn it first-hand. These are bitter, embarrassing, job-jeopardizing lessons about how to talk to, about, and around people. Cale Gundy, an assistant football coach at the University of

  • How non-francophone Canadiens captains have fared through recent history

    Becoming captain of the Canadiens is an inherently political position, as Nick Suzuki is quickly finding out. Here's how other anglophones to wear the "C" in Montreal have fared.

  • Lions edge Stampeders 31-29 in OT in debut of quarterback Vernon Adams Jr.

    CALGARY — Quarterback Vernon Adams Jr.'s first start as a B.C. Lion was a memorable one. Adams threw for 294 yards, rushed for 32, and engineered a 31-29 overtime win over the host Calgary Stampeders on Saturday. Acquired from the Montreal Alouettes in an Aug. 31 trade, Adams didn't throw any touchdown passes in his debut for the Lions, but he didn't throw any interceptions either. "It means so much. It means a lot," Adams said. "I've been through a lot. Roller-coaster type of year. I had a bad

  • Ottawa Senators sign forward Tyler Motte to one-year, $1.35-million contract

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators have signed forward Tyler Motte to a one-year, US$1.35-million contract. The 27-year-old registered 15 points (seven goals, eight assists) over 49 games with Vancouver last season before being shipped to the New York Rangers at the trade deadline. Motte was held without a point over nine regular-season games with the Rangers, but had two goals in 15 playoff contests as New York advanced to the Eastern Conference final. The native of St. Clair, Mich., was selected in