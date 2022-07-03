The Texas GOP way to talk about Uvalde massacre: Just never mention those pesky guns

The important word he left out

So a Republican precinct chair writes on the Opinion page to suggest actions after the horrific attack in Uvalde. (June 29, 11A, “To prevent mass shootings such as Uvalde, we must help youths”) His solutions are to harden schools, train students to look for red flags in their peers, have the media not mention shooters’ names and get schools and police to work together.

That should fix everything. You know what word wasn’t in his commentary? “Gun.” Sure, work on those other things. But let’s get serious. Until we address gun worship in this state and look at reworking the Second Amendment to its original meaning, we are left to wonder if our child’s school is next.

- Michael Wagner, Irving

Roe’s reversal is a good

The overturning of Roe v. Wade was a momentous victory for American democracy.

Almost 50 years ago, seven liberal justices took the abortion issue out of the hands of the people. Friday’s ruling does not ban abortion at the federal level, but merely puts the decision back into the hands of “we the people,” where it belongs.

The founders never wanted laws made by unelected judges, as was the case with Roe v. Wade.

In recent decades, liberal judges have legislated from the bench and the people have had little or no say. This is not democracy. This is oligarchy: rule by a few.

All who believe in American democracy should applaud the justices. They returned power to the people, preserved America’s constitutional form of government and gave new hope for the nation’s future.

- Eddie L. Hyatt, Grapevine

A painful set of memories

In 1972, I got pregnant at 18 and decided to have an abortion. I got a phone number off a billboard for an abortion clinic in Los Angeles. I flew from Love Field to L.A. and attended, with 100 other girls, a seminar explaining what would happen. The next morning, a van took us to the clinic for the procedure. I was home in one day.

Traumatized at such a young age: Is this what these poor girls are going to have to rely on?

- Debra Nelson, Fort Worth

More punishment, gun training

The answer to gun violence is clear and simple: punishing, daylong hard labor for those who commit crimes with deadly force. No more watching TV in the day room. We also need mandatory annual state militia training for those who own military-grade rifles.

- Sid Barnes, Azle

More of us care than you know

A recent Star-Telegram letter writer has the mistaken belief that “roughly half of American citizens no longer care for democracy, as long as their political interests are served.” (June 26, 4C)

A Gallup poll indicates that roughly 40% of Americans are independent, and the remaining 60% is roughly divided equally between Democrats and Republicans. One should be optimistic that fewer than a third of Americans are entrenched into the Republican mindset of party over country.

Don’t make the error of pessimism in the outlook that 70% of us who care about the health of our country and the democracy we need to preserve cannot easily overcome the 30%.

- S.R. DeWees, Arlington

Court upheld the Constitution

After reading Tuesday’s letters to the editor, (9A) I wondered what planet these people are from. The Constitution and Bill of Rights are the law of the land. The Supreme Court rules on the basis of our Constitution. Abortion is not in the Constitution. Thank God for the justices’ decision to stand for life.

- Sandra Lewis, Joshua

Don’t compound the abuse

Texas state legislators, please reconsider your total ban on abortions or you’ll end up punishing survivors of rape and incest.

By denying these women and girls the right to end their pregnancies, you’re forcing them to relive — every day for nine months — the times they were assaulted.

More babies available for adoption? These women and girls are human beings, not baby factories. Consider, too, the kind of care babies possibly receive from mothers forced to carry for nine months and give birth to unwanted children.

Legislators, you’ve shown us that you’re tough on abortions. Now it’s time to show empathy for these victims. At the very least, change the laws to provide exceptions for rape and incest.

- Roger Tuttle, Fort Worth