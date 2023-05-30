Texas Golf Center in Fort Worth under new management and open for events, tournaments

The Texas Golf Center is open and under new management.

A Star-Telegram report Friday that the golf course had closed was based on a social media post that we have since learned was wrong.

An announcement on the center’s Facebook account last week said Texas Golf Center had “officially closed its doors,” but new general manager Josh Stuckey said the post was made by a former manager who still had control of the page.

The post said, “Texas Golf Center has officially closed its doors. Thank you for all the support over the years and I hope to see you all again on the course.”

A post on the Texas Golf Center Facebook said the course had “officially closed its doors.”

Stuckey said as of Tuesday the center was working on making a new page for the course.

Texas Golf Center, located at 8940 Creek Run Rd. in Fort Worth, is a a 30-acre, nine-hole par 3 course with a driving range and sports bar. The property is situated next to Waterchase Golf Club at 8951 Creek Run Rd.

Stuckey said the course is keeping its name and is open daily from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The center is open to host tournaments and events like weddings and graduations.

Texas Golf Center is one of a few remaining public golf courses still open in the Fort Worth area.

While public and semi-private golf courses have closed, Fort Worth country clubs thrived through the pandemic.

As more people gained flexible hybrid or work-from-wherever schedules during the pandemic, Fort Worth’s country clubs saw an increase in memberships and long wait lists, the Star-Telegram previously reported.

What public golf courses are open around Fort Worth?

There are still public golf courses left in Tarrant County.

The city of Fort Worth has three 18-hole golf courses: Meadowbrook, Rockwood Park and Pecan Valley. Out of the municipal courses, Rockwood Golf Course has a driving range.

Iron Horse Golf Course in North Richland Hills is an 18-hole course with a driving range.

The Golf Club at Fossil Creek is another 18-hole public course that has a driving range.

Sky Creek Ranch Golf Club in Keller — 18-hole course with a driving range — offers memberships with perks, but is also open to the public.