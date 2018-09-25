Texas G Andrew Jones progressing in leukemia recovery

Texas guard Andrew Jones has been participating in workouts with the team, an encouraging sign as his recovery from leukemia treatments continues.

The sophomore, a former McDonald's All-American, hasn't played since early January when he was diagnosed with the disease. Texas coach Shaka Smart told reporters Monday that while he's pleased with Jones' progress, he can't say when he'll be able to play, or even if he will play during the 2018-19 season.

“He’s made progress,” Smart said. “I don’t want to say for sure where (his debut in a game) will be. I think he’d like to do that, but we’ve got to make sure we do what makes the most sense for him long term, but also what makes the most sense for our team.”

Smart said the 6-4 Jones is still rebuilding his strength and trying to regain weight he lost during treatments. He is not yet a full participant in team activities.

“It’s terrific seeing him back on the court and doing what he loves to do,” Smart said. “He’s back full-time as a student, which is obviously great as well.

“We’re really just kind of taking it day by day in terms of how he does and how he proceeds. We’re excited about the growth he’s making. Obviously, there’s more to come.”

Jones averaged 13.5 points per game and shot 46.3 percent from 3-point range last season before being sidelined.