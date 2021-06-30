Texas father shoots man who was ‘peeping into his 10-year-old daughter’s bedroom’

A Texas dad shot an intoxicated man who was found peeping into his 10-year-old daughter’s bedroom. Representational Image. (AFP via Getty Images)

A Texas couple shot an intoxicated man who was allegedly peeping into their 10-year-old daughter’s room and masturbating, the Harris County Sheriff’s office said.

The husband and wife, who were both armed with guns, confronted the man first and later shot him in northwest Harris County on early Monday morning around 10pm, local media reported.

The couple — licensed gun owners — heard their daughter’s scream after she spotted the man outside her window inappropriately touching himself, the sheriff’s office deputies told media.

The mother of the girl told KPRC-TV: “She looks over at the window and this guy is at her window. He took my daughter’s innocence away.”

The man had “apologised and walked away,” deputies said, but the parents of the girl followed him to the nearby gas station.

The identities of the couple have not been revealed by officials.

The couple went outside their home in W Little York in Houston to confront him. They asked the man to lie down on the yard while they waited for the police to arrive. The sheriff’s office told the media that the man did not comply and instead headed to a nearby gas station across the street.

The mother of the girl held the man at gunpoint outside the gas station, while the father went inside to ask the clerk to call the police. The intoxicated man allegedly wrestled the gun out of the woman’s hands and pointed it at her, Fox News reported.

Her husband ran outside the gas station and shot the man.

The woman told media: “We didn’t want this guy to get shot. We were waiting for the police to detain him because I am pretty sure if he did this to my children, he’s doing it to a lot of other children out here.” She added: “We are praying for the suspect and we are also praying for his family.”

The sheriff’s office said the father shot the man thrice. But the father believed he shot the man four times — twice in the chest, once in the stomach and once in the side, KTRK-TV reported.

The case is being investigated by the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.

Story continues

Meanwhile, police have said that the man was taken to a nearby hospital and is in “critical but stable condition.” His name was not released to the media.

Thomas M Gilliland, senior deputy of the Harris County sheriff’s department, said the incident is “still an open investigation with the finding to be forwarded to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office for Grand Jury Review, the names of all parties are not releasable.”

CBS DFW reported that the father said that his daughter had complained about someone peeping in the window before as well, but they had never found anyone.

Read More

Texas inmate faces execution after killing 3 family members

Army of volunteers showers first responders with food, water

Jill Biden teams up with NFL great to push vaccinations