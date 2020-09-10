Texas Democrat responds to Trump-backed opponent’s ‘transgender agenda' attacks: ‘You can’t teach courage, and you can’t teach class’

Gina Ortiz Jones has launched a second bid for Congress in Texas' 23rd district. Can the Democrat break through in a crucial swing district during a historically polarized time in American politics? (Ana I. Martinez Chamorro)

This isn’t Gina Ortiz Jones’ first battle.

Before running for Congress in Texas’ 23rd district, the former Air Force intelligence officer was deployed to Iraq and served under the military’s “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” policy.

In a recent interview, the Democratic candidate recalled how she was forced to hide her identity in order to receive one of the most valuable college scholarships in the country, the Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) military scholarship. In order to qualify for the award, which pays up to full tuition and includes a monthly salary, applicants must commit to serve as officers in the US Army, Navy Air Force or Marines.

“One of the very first things I had to do was sign a piece of paper that said I will not engage in homosexual behaviour,” she said. “It was made very clear to me that my opportunity to get an education, to serve our country, to die for our country if need be, all of that goes away if they find out that I’m gay.”

After serving in the Air Force and later working in the executive office of the president under Barack Obama on economic and national security issues, Jones launched a bid for Congress in 2016 to represent the swing district — a diverse, 800-mile region that includes stretches of the US-Mexico border, as well as rural communities and the city of San Antonio. She secured the Democratic nomination and ran against Rep Will Hurd (R—TX), a two-term incumbent and the only black Republican in the House of Representatives.

It was a hard fought race until the very end: Jones called on her conservative opponent to debate her on live television during an interview with The Independent at the time, saying in a message to the congressman: “Stop running scared and debate me on TV.” The Hurd campaign never responded to multiple requests for comment.

Jones eventually conceded after losing by 926 votes — just 0.4 per cent — a moment she described as difficult for her and her team.

“I don’t think anybody likes losing,” she said.

But the Democrat decided to run a second time, easily securing her party’s nomination in the 2020 primaries as two Republicans became mired in a recount vote that finally ended in August. Tony Gonzales, a US Navy veteran endorsed by President Donald Trump, narrowly won a runoff to take on Jones in the November election.

As for Hurd, the former CIA officer and congressman announced his retirement shortly after Jones launched her second campaign.

She’s now running in an entirely new environment, amid a global pandemic that has forced her campaign to shift almost entirely online — and at a moment when politics has become more polarised than perhaps any time in modern American history.

A familiar territory in an entirely new battleground

Unlike Hurd, who occasionally spoke out against Trump’s style of governance (despite largely supporting his political agenda), Gonzales has seemed to embrace the president’s campaign tactics of hitting his opponents with incendiary claims. Gonzales recently stirred controversy when he said Jones has a “transgender agenda” during a podcast interview.

“We’re up against a social Democrat that wants to have a socialist agenda,” Gonzales claimed, “This transgender agenda.”

The terms “gay agenda," “homosexual agenda” and “transgender agenda” were reportedly introduced by Christian religious groups on the right to undermine advocacy efforts for the LGBTQ+ community. The Jones campaign has described Gonzales’ rhetoric as “homophobic,” a charge the Gonzales campaign strongly disputed in an interview with The Independent.

Matt Mackowiak, a representative for the Gonzales campaign, said in a phone call: “It’s not homophobic, and it certainly wasn’t intended to be. If you listen to his comments, what he said was right after that, he explained that her position of having taxpayers pay for the military to cover gender reassignment surgery, that’s Gina — Gina supports that, and Tony does not. That’s what he means by transgender agenda.”

As Gonzales made those claims, the National Republican Campaign Committee was also busy highlighting Jones’ sexuality on its website. The committee later removed references to “Jones and her female partner” and advice for outside groups to include her sexuality as a talking point in attack ads on television and mailers after its instructions surrounding Jones were reported by HuffPost.

