Texas Congressman Henry Cuellar Carjacked at Gunpoint in Washington, D.C.

Shutterstock U.S Representative Henry Cuellar in Washington, D.C., July 2023

Henry Cuellar, a Democratic congressman from Texas, was carjacked at gunpoint in Washington, D.C. on Monday night.

The incident occurred at around 9:30 p.m. in the Navy Yard neighborhood, Capitol Police said in a statement to PEOPLE.

“The victim has been identified as a Member of Congress, so the USCP has investigators working with MPD on this case,” the statement added. “Injuries were not reported. Detectives are working to track down the suspects.”

Congressional members received an alert that three to four men took Cuellar’s car after holding him at gunpoint, sources told ABC News.

Cuellar’s phone, iPad, and sushi dinner were also stolen, his office said, per CNN.

Getty/iStockphoto Crime scene

Officers then responded to the location at New Jersey Avenue and K Street Southeast, according to Fox News.



The carjacking involved three Black men dressed in black clothing according to an alert from the Metropolitan Police Department, per Fox News. Cuellar’s stolen white Honda CHR has since been found, per the outlet.

Cuellar's chief of staff, Jacob Hochberg, reported the incident in a statement to ABC News on Monday.

“As Congressman Cuellar was parking his car this evening, 3 armed assailants approached the Congressman and stole his vehicle,” his statement read, per the outlet. “Luckily, he was not harmed and is working with local law enforcement. Thank you to Metro PD and Capitol Police for their swift action and for recovering the Congressman’s vehicle.”



House Democratic Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar was spotted at the crime scene while Cuellar was giving a police statement, Fox News reported.



Cuellar is the second Democrat in Congress to become the victim of an assailant in Washington D.C. this year, per Fox News.



In February, Representative Angie Craig used hot coffee to defend herself in the elevator of her apartment building.

In a statement, her chief of staff Nick Coe wrote that “Craig defended herself from the attacker and suffered bruising, but is otherwise physically okay."

"Rep. Craig called 911 and the assailant fled the scene of the assault," the statement continued. "There is no evidence that the incident was politically motivated. Rep. Craig is grateful to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department for their quick response and asks for privacy at this time."

The Metropolitan Police Department and Cuellar’s chief of staff did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

