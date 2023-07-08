A 'Texas Chainsaw Massacre' Tabletop Game Is Releasing This Fall

Funko Games has officially announced its upcoming Texas Chainsaw Massacre tabletop game.

Entitled The Texas Chainsaw Massacre Slaughterhouse, the game arrives prior to the franchise's 50th anniversary and is described by ComicBook as a "one vs. all game." One player will take control of the Sawyer family while the others, with the title allowing up to five players, will need to make sure their travellers don't become a victim. A first look at the tabletop pieces hints at the Sawyer family being able to utilize resources for actions, while other players will be collecting evidence and specific items to leave the property alive and in one piece.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre Slaughterhouse is set to release in September for a retail price of approximately $30 USD, while early copies can be found at Gen Con.

Elsewhere in gaming, Kobe Bryant will be gracing the cover of NBA 2K24.