Texas catcher hits own pitcher in face on errant throw to second base

Texas pitcher Miranda Elish was hit in the head by an errant throw from her own catcher in a game on Friday. (Nick Wagner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

A scary moment happened in the top of the second inning in the second game of the Tuscaloosa super regional of the NCAA softball tournament Friday between Texas and Alabama, when the Longhorns’ star pitcher Miranda Elish was hit in the face by her own catcher on an errant throw to second base.

With one out and a runner on first, Alabama’s Elissa Brown laid down a bunt. Texas catcher Mary Iakopo fielded it and threw towards second base to try to cut down the lead runner, but the throw instead caught Elish — who had been walking forward — right in the face.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

You can see video of the play here, though it is hard to watch.

Elish’s teammates immediately rushed to her side as the stadium fell silent. According to AL.com, she walked to the Alabama clubhouse under her own power before leaving on a stretcher to the hospital.

An ambulance pulled up to the Alabama softball stadium for Texas pitcher Miranda Elish. She just left on a stretcher. pic.twitter.com/sMVHWjsjp7 — Michael Casagrande (@ByCasagrande) May 25, 2019

According to the team, Elish was taken to the hospital as a precaution and is “doing well.”

INJURY UPDATE: More good news all as we've been told "@elish_miranda is doing well and was taken to the ER as a precaution.,." 🙏 — Texas Softball (@TexasSoftball) May 25, 2019

Story continues

Elish is Texas’ ace, starting four consecutive games and throwing 429 pitches in a 28-hour span to help her team advance to the super regional against Alabama. Alabama won the first game of the best-of-three.

More from Yahoo Sports: