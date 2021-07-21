Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Appoints Paola Arbour to Board of Directors

DALLAS, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI), the parent company of Texas Capital Bank, N.A., today announced the appointment of Paola Arbour to its Board of Directors, effective today. With Ms. Arbour’s appointment, the board expands to eleven directors.



“We are pleased to welcome Paola to the board,” said Larry L. Helm, Chairman of the Board. “Paola brings decades of experience driving strong results and enhanced customer experiences by strategically implementing advanced technology. We look forward to benefiting from her expertise and leadership experience as we continue to focus on delivering improved service offerings and solutions to our clients, while creating shareholder value.”

Ms. Arbour said, “I am excited to join Texas Capital Bancshares’ Board and to work with my fellow directors and the Company’s management team as we take further steps to strengthen the bank’s position.”

Ms. Arbour serves as Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer of Tenet Healthcare. In this role, Ms. Arbour oversees the leadership and strategic direction for Tenet’s information technology (IT) systems and identifies opportunities to support the company’s expansive care network through the application of digital technology, data analytics, automation, and customer experience. Ms. Arbour has more than 30 years of experience leading and transforming IT organizations. Prior to joining Tenet, she served in leadership roles at ProV International and ServiceNow. Earlier in her career, Ms. Arbour served as Vice President of Service Delivery at Dell Services, where she was responsible for global service delivery and customer experience with $1 billion in fiscal management. Prior to Dell, Ms. Arbour spent 24 years at Electronic Data Systems in several leadership roles within IT operations in the United States and Europe. She is an active participant in multiple forums promoting Women in Technology and diversity and inclusion.

Ms. Arbour is an advisory board member of the Dallas CIO Leadership Association, where she also serves as membership vice-chair. She serves on the board of the Technology Business Management Council and is a member of the Evanta CIO Community for Gartner. Ms. Arbour was recognized by Forbes as a CIO Next 2021 technology leader and by Dallas Business Journal as a 2020 Women in Technology honoree. She also received D Magazine’s Achievement in Healthcare Innovation Award in 2019 and was named a finalist for ORBIE’s 2020 CIO of the Year award and D Magazine’s 2020 Corporate Innovator of the Year.

Ms. Arbour has a Bachelor of Science degree in Telecommunications Arts and Sciences from Michigan State University.

About Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ®: TCBI), a member of the Russell 2000® Index and the S&P MidCap 400®, is the parent company of Texas Capital Bank, N.A. a commercial bank that delivers highly personalized financial services to businesses and entrepreneurs. Headquartered in Dallas, the bank has full-service locations in Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Member FDIC.

CONTACT: INVESTOR CONTACT Jamie Britton, 214.932.6721 Jamie.Britton@texascapitalbank.com MEDIA CONTACT Shannon Wherry, 469.399.8527 shannon.wherry@texascapitalbank.com



