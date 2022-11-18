Texas Boy, 1, Returns Home After Surviving Being Run Over by a Tractor on His Family's Farm

Maria Pasquini
·2 min read

A 1-year-old is back home with his family in Texas after surviving a scary accident on their farm.

"God has something big in store for him," Ripp Macek's father, Chase Macek, told CBS affiliate KHOU. "I think he's going to be a doctor."

On Sept. 24, the toddler was playing outside when he "disconnected my phone," mom Kendall Macek told the outlet.

A short while later, his dad said that one of Ripp's older brothers came "running with him in his hands saying, 'I ran him over.'"

Kendall said that the "horrific accident" happened "in less than two minutes," according to a message shared on a GoFundMe page set up to cover medical expenses.

"We as parents can't believe it happened," she added.

At the hospital, his family learned that Ripp had six skull fractures, according to KHOU.

But his father said he always knew that his son "was coming home."

Two weeks later, Ripp was ready to start physical therapy, where he had to relearn how to crawl and walk again, the station reported.

In an update posted on GoFundMe at the time, the organizer wrote, "He's got a journey still in front of him, but he's moving mountains every day."

Although he's still wearing a brace, Ripp returned home the week before Thanksgiving, according to KHOU.

"He's such a fighter," his dad told the outlet.

