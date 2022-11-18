Texas Boy, 1, Returns Home After Surviving Being Run Over by a Tractor on His Family's Farm

A 1-year-old is back home with his family in Texas after surviving a scary accident on their farm.

"God has something big in store for him," Ripp Macek's father, Chase Macek, told CBS affiliate KHOU. "I think he's going to be a doctor."

On Sept. 24, the toddler was playing outside when he "disconnected my phone," mom Kendall Macek told the outlet.

A short while later, his dad said that one of Ripp's older brothers came "running with him in his hands saying, 'I ran him over.'"

RELATED: Missing Boy, Who Got Lost in N.C. Woods While Skipping School to Play Xbox, Slept in RV and Befriended a Cat

Kendall said that the "horrific accident" happened "in less than two minutes," according to a message shared on a GoFundMe page set up to cover medical expenses.

"We as parents can't believe it happened," she added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

At the hospital, his family learned that Ripp had six skull fractures, according to KHOU.

But his father said he always knew that his son "was coming home."

RELATED: Twins Stolen at Birth Reunite with Biological Mom Who 'Never Forgot About Us' — and Fought to Find Them

Two weeks later, Ripp was ready to start physical therapy, where he had to relearn how to crawl and walk again, the station reported.

In an update posted on GoFundMe at the time, the organizer wrote, "He's got a journey still in front of him, but he's moving mountains every day."

RELATED: 10-Year-Old Missouri Girl Named Miracle Helps Deliver Baby After Mom Goes Into Labor at Home

Although he's still wearing a brace, Ripp returned home the week before Thanksgiving, according to KHOU.

"He's such a fighter," his dad told the outlet.