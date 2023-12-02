Texas bowl game: What to know about Longhorns postseason scenarios after Big 12 title

Quarterback Quinn Ewers #3 of the Texas Longhorns throws down field against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the first half of the Big 12 Championship at AT&T Stadium on December 2, 2023 in Arlington, Texas.

The Texas Longhorns have claimed their first Big 12 championship title since 2009 after defeating the Oklahoma State Cowboys 49-21 in Dallas at AT&T Stadium.

Texas demonstrated they are the best team in the Big 12, scoring first against the Cowboys and keeping the momentum throughout the title game. The Longhorns made a strong statement in their quest for the College Football Playoff.

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers made history by surpassing Sam Bradford for the most passing yards in a Big 12 title game with over 400 yards. Ewers was exceptional, completing 35 out of 46 passes for 452 yards passing for four touchdowns and one interception. Even defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat managed to score a touchdown for Texas and celebrated by hitting the Heisman pose.

On the other hand, the Oklahoma State Cowboys struggled to find their rhythm, and Ollie Gordan II, who entered the title game leading the nation in rushing yards, only managed 13 carries for 34 yards against the Longhorns.

Now, as the newly crowned Big 12 champions, the Longhorns must await the outcomes of the other conference title games to determine their fate in the College Football Playoff.

The Texas Longhorns had an outstanding regular season record of 11-1 and won the Big 12 title, which made them eligible to participate in a bowl game. However, their bowl game placement is uncertain and largely depends on the outcome of other championship games, particularly the ACC championship game between Florida State and Louisville. A Seminoles win could keep the Longhorns out if Georgia and Michigan also remain undefeated.

The SEC championship between Georgia and Alabama could also impact the Longhorns. A Crimson Tide win would set up an interesting argument between a pair of one-loss conference champions in Texas and Alabama, whom the Longhorns beat in Tuscaloosa back in September.

If luck is not on the Longhorns' side, they are still guaranteed to participate in a New Year's Six Bowl game because of their impressive performance this season, earning them an at-large bid.

Who will Texas play in their bowl game?

If the Longhorns don’t find themselves in the College Football Playoff final four teams that will compete for the championship title, a potential bowl game is the Cotton Bowl with a matchup against Penn State or Missouri.

Another option is the Fiesta Bowl. The Longhorns could potentially face off against the Tulane Green Wave, who are currently ranked first in the American Athletic Conference ahead of the conference championship game against SMU.

Expert bowl projections (as of 3 p.m. ET Saturday, Dec. 2):

USA TODAY Sports: Texas Longhorns vs. Missouri Tigers in Cotton Bowl.

CBS Sports: Texas Longhorns vs. Tulane Green Wave in Fiesta Bowl.

247 Sports: Texas Longhorns vs. Tulane Green Wave in Peach Bowl.

The Athletic: Texas Longhorns vs. Missouri in Cotton Bowl.

Fox Sports: Texas Longhorns vs. Georgia Bulldogs in Sugar Bowl (College Football Playoff semi-final).

