Texas bishop ousted by Pope Francis put personal ambition above the Catholic Church | Opinion

Diocese of Tyler needs team player

I am Catholic and I greet Pope Francis’ removal of Tyler Bishop Joseph Strickland as welcome news. (Nov. 15, Star-Telegram.com, “Ousted Texas bishop rallies outside US bishops meeting as his peers reinforce Catholic voter values”) Any bishop has the obligation to follow the customs and mandates of the pope.

Strickland seemed to have personal ambition in his heart. Such arrogance has no place in the church. Strickland should enjoy his retirement in solitude. He should minister to the prostitutes, drug addicts and those who are mentally lost. Perhaps he would regain his humility.

The Catholic Church should not engage in political activity as Strickland has done without losing its tax-exempt status. I hope the Diocese of Tyler will be assigned a new bishop who is a team player and cheerfully complies with his obligations to follow the directives of the pontiff.

- James A. Marples, Longview

The reasons I’m on the Trump team

Nicole Russell is clearly a never-Trumper. In her Nov. 11 commentary “Trump is still an awful choice for Republicans,” (6A) she fails to list any specific threats Donald Trump poses to America.

I support Trump’s strong foreign policies, his “America first” energy independence goals, a secure border policy and his incredible love of our country. I believe he is the only person standing between us and Democratic tyranny. Look at what President Joe Biden has done: loose borders, begging adversaries for oil and record inflation.

- Mark Truskey, McKinney

Is this what the GOP stands for?

Tarrant County Republican Party chairman Bo French’s naive Republican propaganda in his Nov. 10 guest commentary “Here’s what candidates to replace Granger must offer” (15A) included the ludicrous statement that under Donald Trump, we were building a strong military. Trump destabilized NATO and appeased Russian President Vladimir Putin, which probably encouraged Putin to attack Ukraine.

Trump’s disdain and disrespect for Americans who were captured, wounded or killed defending this country is unacceptable. He reportedly shared our country’s nuclear military secrets with a foreign member of the Mar-a-Lago club, who in turn revealed them in his home country. And Trump’s suggesting that our top military officer, the chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, should be hanged for treason is beyond comprehension.

French’s comments do not speak well of the Republican Party.

- Jon Gardner, Fort Worth

A reality we have to deal with

George F. Will argues that fossil fuels will be important in our economy for many years longer than what climate action plans call for. (Nov. 14, 11A, “Fossil fuel era isn’t done, not by a long shot”) When I look at our economy and its dependence on fossil fuels, I tend to agree.

But Will and others who make this argument never provide a solution to our climate problems. The increasing frequency of extreme weather events would, I hope, convince everyone that our climate is changing. That change will not stop just because we want to continue using fossil fuels.

- Gary Futoma, Fort Worth

Poll workers made voting a breeze





I want to extend my thanks publicly to the election workers I encountered at Trophy Club’s Tarrant County voting site. I used the curbside voting option, and although I know it was a lot of extra work for the poll workers, they were nothing but kind and accommodating.

I find it shameful that election workers are being threatened and sometimes attacked. We need to thank them and appreciate their service.

- Bettye Parker, Trophy Club