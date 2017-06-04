Texas beats Long Beach State 5-3 in 12 innings

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) -- Travis Jones hit a two-run single to left in the 12th inning and Texas defeated Long Beach State 5-3 at the Long Beach Regional on Saturday night.

Long Beach State (38-18) will play San Diego State on Sunday, with the winner facing Texas (39-22) in a late game. The Aztecs beat UCLA 3-2 in 13 innings earlier Saturday in the double-elimination tournament.

After Long Beach took a 1-0 lead in the opening inning, Bret Boswell hit a solo home run in the top of the second to tie it. Brock Lundquist's homer to right gave Dirtbags back the lead in the home half of the inning.

Boswell's second homer tied it at 2 in the seventh, but Ramsey Romano scored on an error in the bottom half for Long Beach.

Zane Gurwitz's solo home run in the eighth tied it again for the Longhorns.

Long Beach's Jarren Duran attempted an inside-the-park home run with two out in the 10th but he was thrown out at home.

Beau Ridgeway (2-2) pitched two scoreless innings for the win.