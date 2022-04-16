Texas Beachgoers Tried To 'Ride' Stranded Dolphin That Later Died

Federal officials in Texas are investigating the harassment by beachgoers of a stranded female dolphin that later died.

According to witnesses, some individuals on Quintana Beach on the gulf some six miles east of Freeport dragged the bottlenose dolphin back into the water last Sunday, then “attempted to swim with and ride the sick animal,” said a statement on Facebook by the Texas Marine Mammal Stranding Network.

“She ultimately stranded” again and was “further harassed by a crowd of people on the beach where she died before rescuers could arrive on scene,” the statement added.

Quintana Beach County Park officials called the death a “tragedy.”

“Dolphins strand because they are sick or injured, and will most likely drown if returned to sea or re-strand in worse condition,” Heidi Whitehead, executive director of stranding network, told the Houston Chronicle.

Harassing marine mammals, which are federally protected, is illegal, she noted.

All pertinent information about the dolphin has been forwarded to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, which investigates cases of harassment. Violating the Marine Mammal Protection Act is punishable by up to a year in prison and as much as $11,000 in fines.

In other tragic dolphin news, a lactating bottlenose still nursing was found dead last month on Fort Meyers Beach in Florida with a wound above her right eye. She was apparently impaled in the head with a spear-like object while still alive, said officials, who are continuing to investigate the death.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

