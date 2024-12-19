Texas-based Friedkin Group completes purchase of Premier League team Everton

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — The Texas-based Friedkin Group completed its 98.8% purchase of Everton on Thursday, adding the storied Premier League club to its wide-ranging portfolio of investments including Italian team Roma.

It ends a long period of huge uncertainty at Everton, a nine-time English champion which has been an ever-present in the top division since 1954 but is without a major trophy since 1995.

Fronted by Dan Friedkin and his son Ryan, the group has investments in the automotive industry, entertainment, hospitality and sports. The Friedkins made a fortune distributing Toyotas in Texas.

They take over from Everton’s majority shareholder, Farhad Moshiri.

The Premier League said the purchase was approved following the completion of its owners’ and directors’ test.

Everton is 16th in the 20-team league.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

The Associated Press