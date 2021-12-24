Texas Ballet Theater cancels remaining Nutcracker performances due to COVID-19

Nutcracker performances by the Texas Ballet Theater for Friday and Sunday have been canceled after “COVID-19 complications,” according to a Facebook post by the theater.

Performances scheduled for 2 p.m. on Friday and Sunday won’t go forward, and those who purchased tickets will receive instructions in their email about what to do next.

The theater said in the Facebook post despite precautionary measures the decision was necessary to protect employees, artists, volunteers and patrons.

Texas Ballet Theater did not say what specifically led to the cancellations. Anybody who had tickets can get a full refund, switch their tickets over to next year for priority seating, keep the value of the tickets in their account for use at another performance or donate the value of their tickets to the theater.

Customers can tell the theater what they prefer by filling out a survey on the Texas Ballet Theater website, TexasBalletTheater.org. The theater is asking people to refrain from calling to avoid long wait times.