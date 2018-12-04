Texas' Breckyn Hager suffers gruesome hand injury in 'accident' after Oklahoma game

Texas defensive end Breckyn Hager suffered a cut to his hand "in an accident Saturday after the game," the university confirmed Tuesday.

Hager posted an image of the cut to his Instagram page and he captioned it, "Take notes on my pain." The post also including a second photo, which shows him holding a knife.

Hager deleted the post soon after posting it.

While there are no reports explaining how Hager sustained the injury, many are speculating he punched a wall (or some object) due to frustration after losing to Oklahoma. Hager made headlines in late November when he was reprimanded by the Big 12 for his negative comments toward Oklahoma.

In the Big 12 Championship, Hager finished with just one tackle and struggled mightily against the Sooners' offensive line. After the game, he deleted his Twitter account, possibly due to negative blow back from Twitter users.

There's also a side story of how when Hager arrived as a freshman, he vowed to not cut his hair until the Longhorns won a Big 12 title. Saturday was a great opportunity for him to fulfill his promise, but Texas fell short.

Despite the injury, Texas says Hager should be ready to play in the Sugar Bowl vs. No. 5 Georgia on Jan. 1.