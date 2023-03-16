Texas Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old from Royse City, last seen Wednesday night

Nicole Lopez
·1 min read

A Texas Amber Alert was issued out of Royse City for a missing 2-year-old Thursday evening.

Jordan Sangbong is described as a Black male with brown eyes, black hair, 38 pounds, and 2 feet 9 inches tall. He was last seen in the 300 block of Mohan Drive at 10:07 p.m. Wednesday, according to the alert. It is unknown what he was last seen wearing.

Royse City is in Rockwall County and is about an hour and a half from Fort Worth.

An Amber Alert is issued out of Royse City, TX, Thursday evening, March 16, 2023 for Jordan Sangbong, 2. The suspect is referred to as “Daddy Sangbong,” 37, in the alert. The suspect was last seen wearing all black clothing.
The suspect referred to in the alert as “Daddy Sangbong,” 37, was last seen wearing all black clothing. He is described as Black man with brown eyes, black hair, 210 pounds, and 5 feet 10 inches tall.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or to call the Royse City Police Department at (972) 204-7002.

