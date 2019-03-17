Texas A&M-Commerce says two players were shot during robbery attempt

Texas A&M-Commerce is a Division II school. The two players were on spring break in Florida. (Photo by M. Anthony Nesmith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Texas A&M-Commerce said late Saturday night that two football players had been shot during a robbery.

The players, which the school didn’t name, were in the Miami area during spring break when they were robbed at gunpoint.

“Head Football Coach David Bailiff and Director of Athletics Tim McMurray are en route to Florida to be with the students and their families,” a school statement said. “The University and Intercollegiate Athletics extend our thoughts and prayers to both young men and their families.”

No update was provided about the conditions of the players.

Texas A&M-Commerce is an NCAA Division II school. Bailiff was hired in December as the team’s coach after most recently serving as the head coach at Rice from 2007-17.

This post will be updated with more information.

