Texas Airline Worker Dead After Being 'Ingested' into Plane Engine: 'We Are Heartbroken and Grieving'

"Our hearts and full support are with their family, friends and loved ones during this difficult time," Delta Airlines said in a statement

KENS 5/YouTube A Texas ground crew worker died on June 23, 2023, after being ingested into a Delta Airlines plane engine.

An unnamed ground crew worker tragically died after being "ingested" into a plane engine Friday night at Delta Airlines, KENS5 reports.

According to the National Transportation Safety Board, Delta Flight 1111 was taxiing to a gate in San Antonio when the accident happened at 10:25 p.m.

"The NTSB has been in contact with Delta," the agency said. "They are in the information-gathering process at this point."

Unifi, North America's largest provider of aviation services, works with Delta Airlines. In a statement, the company deflected blame.

"From our initial investigation, this incident was unrelated to Unifi’s operational processes, safety procedures and policies," they said. "Out of respect for the deceased, we will not be sharing any additional information. While police and other officials continue to investigate this incident, we defer to them on providing further details."

Delta Airlines also released a statement, extending condolences to those who knew the victim.

"We are heartbroken and grieving the loss of an aviation family member’s life in San Antonio," the airline said. "Our hearts and full support are with their family, friends and loved ones during this difficult time."

San Antonio airport officials, who are currently investigating alongside authorities, shared that they're "deeply saddened" by the fatality.

"Our hearts go out to the family of the deceased, and we remain focused on supporting our employees on the ground and ensuring they are being taken care of during this time," they said in a statement.

